Why Is Everyone Asking, 'Who's That Girl?'

This year at Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali bash, someone caught everyone’s attention.

Amid the star-studded crowd, model Shania Lobo stood out with her striking presence, leaving netizens asking, 'Who’s that girl?'

Shania’s fashion game definitely deserves its own spotlight so here it is!

IMAGE: Who knew pearls could look this cool? Shania gives festive fashion a major remix in her gold and pearl-drenched sharara at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shania Lobo/Instagram

IMAGE: If hotness could kill, Shania would be guilty -- especially with this deep necked starry top and mini biker shorts.

IMAGE: In a cutesy red fitted top and flowy white skirt, Shania proves vacation fashion doesn’t need to try too hard.

IMAGE: Need festive wear inspo? Take a look at Shania’s mint green sari with a scalloped border and halter blouse. The stacked golden bangles seal the deal!

IMAGE: In a strapless black top, white mini skirt and a bold round pendant, she gives the whole look a cool ‘90s IT-girl twist.

IMAGE: Crochet but make it couture! Shania’s sheer white strapless dress is proof that the laid-back fabric can also serve red-carpet energy.

IMAGE: Layering at its peak! Shania stacks gold chokers like a pro, adding drama to her swimwear.