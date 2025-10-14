Shraddha's A Fashion Game Changer

Shraddha Srinath’s wardrobe clearly got the memo: no misses, only hits.

The Game: You Never Play Alone star has been giving one winning look after another, blending glam, grace and just the right amount of drama.

From sleek gowns to modish saris, Shraddha’s fashion game is unpredictable, unstoppable and diva-licious!

IMAGE: Shraddha keeps it fiery and fresh in a red scarf top paired with crisp white pants. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shraddha Srinath/Instagram

IMAGE: She beautifully mixes desi and chic as she styles her black bodycon dress with a scarf worn like a dupatta.

IMAGE: Shraddha looks straight out of a modern fairytale in an emerald floor-length gown.

IMAGE: She aces romantic dressing in a baby pink and black floral dress featuring a flirty sweetheart neckline.

IMAGE: Who said modish and traditional can’t co-exist? Shraddha teams her lustrous bronze sari with a corset-style blouse.

IMAGE: She dazzles in a royal blue lehenga, serving pure princess energy. What a regal hue and dreamy detailing!

IMAGE: Shraddha gives a masterclass in fusion fashion, pairing a printed shirt with a mustard chanya.