Rashmika Has Found A New Best Friend

Rashmika Has Found A New Best Friend

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read
October 31, 2025 15:36 IST

Rashmika Mandanna just made her mark on the global fashion map and she did it in full sparkle!

The actress turned heads in Los Angeles as she made her debut as Swarovski’s new brand ambassador for India at the Master of Light exhibition, an event celebrating the brand’s 130-year legacy. 

Rashmika Mandanna Swarovski

For the night, Rashmika slipped into a breathtaking Gaurav Gupta creation from the designer’s yet-to-be-released Holiday 2026 collection.

 

Rashmika Mandanna Swarovski

The gown with a sculpted white corset bodice and black skirt was truly a look to remember.

 

Rashmika Mandanna Swarovski

Rashmika layered the brand’s iconic Millennia choker -- crafted with octagon-cut crystals -- with an array of sparkling necklaces.

 

Rashmika Mandanna Swarovski

A bold statement belt studded with matching crystals, tied the whole look together.

 

 Rashmika Mandanna Swarovski

Safe to say, diamonds (and crystals) are officially Rashmika’s best friends!

REDIFF STYLE
Rashmika MandannaSwarovski

