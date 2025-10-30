HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shriya's Daring New Look!

October 30, 2025 15:10 IST

Shriya Saran made a striking appearance in a sculpted Gaurav Gupta ensemble that perfectly balanced drama with sophistication.

The outfit featured the designer's signature architectural silhouette, with sharp cuts and fluid detailing that beautifully hugged her frame. 

Shriya Saran in Gaurav Gupta

All photographs: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

With a one-shoulder neckline, cuts on the waist and a thigh-high slit, this is the kind of look that doesn't just walk into a room, it owns it.

 

Shriya Saran in Gaurav Gupta

Accessorised with just dainty hoops, Shriya lets the outfit do all the talking.

 

Shriya Saran in Gaurav Gupta

The smokey eyes and nude pink lipstick perfectly complement the shimmery look.

 

Shriya Saran in Gaurav Gupta

This isn't just a red carpet moment, it is a lesson in how to ace bold fashion in a subtle yet statement making way.

