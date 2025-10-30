Shriya's Daring New Look!

Shriya Saran made a striking appearance in a sculpted Gaurav Gupta ensemble that perfectly balanced drama with sophistication.
The outfit featured the designer's signature architectural silhouette, with sharp cuts and fluid detailing that beautifully hugged her frame.
With a one-shoulder neckline, cuts on the waist and a thigh-high slit, this is the kind of look that doesn't just walk into a room, it owns it.
Accessorised with just dainty hoops, Shriya lets the outfit do all the talking.
The smokey eyes and nude pink lipstick perfectly complement the shimmery look.
This isn't just a red carpet moment, it is a lesson in how to ace bold fashion in a subtle yet statement making way.
