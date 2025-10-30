HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Doesnt Samantha Look Absolutely Dreamy?

October 30, 2025 13:25 IST

Samantha just gave us a wedding season look worth bookmarking.

Dressed in a navy-blue patchwork sari from Designer Rina Singh's label, Eka, the actress blended heritage with high fashion.

The drape was handcrafted with panels of silk, organza and jacquard, sealed with delicate gold tissue binding. 

Samantha Blue Sari

All photographs: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha teamed the six yards with a V-neck silk blouse adorned in pitta embroidery -- a traditional hand technique where metallic dabka is stitched and then flattened to give that luminous finish.

 

Samantha Blue Sari

The rich blue paired with glimmers of gold created a look that is an absolute win for the wedding mood board.

 

Samantha Blue Sari 

She kept the styling true to her roots with statement jewellery featuring uncut diamonds and gemstones, along with a handcrafted kada and earrings.

 

Samantha Blue Sari

The look also reflects Eka’s sustainable design philosophy. Rina says Samantha is 'beautiful, kind and inspiring' and this look truly proves it.

