Ooh La La Jennifer!

Ooh La La Jennifer!

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: November 04, 2024 09:11 IST
Originally from Brazil, Jennifer Piccinato is known in India for her ads and films like Ram Setu and Freddy.

In her latest, The Miranda Brothers, a gripping Bollywood movie set in a Goan suburb, she plays Isabella, the girlfriend of one of the central characters.

Known for her impeccable style, Jennifer is a fashion trendsetter who doesn't shy away from dabbling with bold outfits.

Jennifer Piccinato in pink dress with embroidered flowers.

IMAGE: Jennifer Piccinato looks like a doll in her pink halterneck dress embellished with embroidered flowers. And she definitely rocks those wavy tresses.
Jennifer Piccinato in Victoria's Secret lingerie.

IMAGE: Oomph-personified!

 

Jennifer Piccinato in blue dress and cat liner.

IMAGE: Jennifer adds sizzle to her frill-necked blue-grey top by creating magic with her eye makeup.

 

 

 

Jennifer Piccinato in white dress.

IMAGE: With double sleeves and a thigh-high slit, her off-shoulder white dress is anything but simple.

 

Jennifer Piccinato in blue dress.

IMAGE: Her blue eye makeup and sleek blue dress paired with red heels will brighten any day.

 

Jennifer Piccinato in black latex dress.

IMAGE: She poses in a ruched, latex, body-hugging dress, flaunting her curves with panache.

