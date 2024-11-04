Ooh La La Jennifer!

Originally from Brazil, Jennifer Piccinato is known in India for her ads and films like Ram Setu and Freddy.

In her latest, The Miranda Brothers, a gripping Bollywood movie set in a Goan suburb, she plays Isabella, the girlfriend of one of the central characters.

Known for her impeccable style, Jennifer is a fashion trendsetter who doesn't shy away from dabbling with bold outfits.

IMAGE: Jennifer Piccinato looks like a doll in her pink halterneck dress embellished with embroidered flowers. And she definitely rocks those wavy tresses.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Jeniffer Piccinato/Instagram

IMAGE: Oomph-personified!

IMAGE: Jennifer adds sizzle to her frill-necked blue-grey top by creating magic with her eye makeup.

IMAGE: With double sleeves and a thigh-high slit, her off-shoulder white dress is anything but simple.

IMAGE: Her blue eye makeup and sleek blue dress paired with red heels will brighten any day.

IMAGE: She poses in a ruched, latex, body-hugging dress, flaunting her curves with panache.

