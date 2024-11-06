News
Azaad Teaser: There Is Promise Here

Azaad Teaser: There Is Promise Here

By MAYUR SANAP
November 06, 2024 11:55 IST
Amit Trivedi's score gives Azaad the feel of a sprawling epic that will hopefully be worth the wait, notes Mayur Sanap.

The makers dropped an intriguing teaser of Azaad that marks the launchpad for Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani.

A slew of striking posters earlier hinted that this might be a period drama and the teaser confirms it.

The clip opens with a voiceover narrating the valour of Mewar king Maharana Pratap and his loyal horse.

The visuals running in parallel show an intense-looking Ajay Devgn riding a horse and fighting with a sword against the British, which very much feels like an extended backstory of his character from RRR.

In the following scene, debutant Aaman appears and his face resembles R Madhavan from his younger days. We hear him expressing doubt about finding his loyal horse.

The voice comforts him, saying, 'Toh fir woh tumhe dhoondh lega.'

The teaser progresses with the visuals of Ajay and Aaman riding the horse together to battle it out in a war-torn land.

Rasha shows up looking pretty as someone from a royal family and does the thumka move in the film's Holi song.

We don't get any plot details, but looks like Azaad will be an action adventure with mythic overtones and a strong emotional story.

As expected in an Abhishek Kapoor directorial, Azaadlooks technically sound with some nice camera work, locations and music.

What hits you first, as the teaser starts playing, is the searing title track Tu Hain Azaad by Amit Trivedi, enhancing the arresting visuals of Rajasthan's barren land. Trivedi's score gives Azaad the feel of a sprawling epic that will hopefully be worth the wait.

The film is scheduled for a January 2025 release.

MAYUR SANAP
