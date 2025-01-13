Rasha, Keethy, Nitibha's Style Tips For Lohri

The festival of Lohri marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring.

Mainly celebrated in north India, people enjoy the warmth of communal bonfires, yummy food and dancing to the lively beats of the bhangra under a starlit sky.

Here are some celeb-approved looks to make the most of Lohri this year...

IMAGE: Nitibha Kaul paints the town pink in her lehenga but it's her chic Lady Dior bag that steals the spotlight. A luxe bag is the perfect way to elevate any festive look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh glows in a golden yellow suit, perfectly accented with matching drop earrings, a laced-up braid that look like a modern reiteration of the Punjabi paranda and a maroon micro bindi

IMAGE: Sanjana Sanghi is a mast kudi in her eye-catching oxidised jhumkas. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

IMAGE: Alaviaa Jaaferi makes a statement in a golden applique top and midnight blue mirrorwork lehenga. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaviaa Jaaferi/Instagram

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor stuns in her beaded lehenga, complete with cape and artsy necklace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill embodies sophistication in a green velvet suit paired with a matching dupatta and gleaming chrome gold nails. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

IMAGE: Karishma K Tanna owns the spotlight in sizzling red. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma K Tanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Rasha Thadani goes classic with her sequin-embellished ivory white suit, pearls and delicate gold lace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur showcases a traditional look with a Chattisgarhi ring and jhumkis. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

IMAGE: Maximalist hair jewellery -- Mrunal's braid jewellery with silver tassels -- is an interesting accessory. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor's hot pink lehenga and stylish jacket is apt for fun-loving girlies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

