Komal, Riddima And Their Gorgeous Lehengas

Getting ready for a celebratory occasion that calls for a little razzle-dazzle?

With its vibrant colours and intricate designs, the panelled lehenga could be the perfect choice.

It is also a lovely way to upcycle old saris and blend different traditional elements.

Go ahead, twirl like everyone's watching.

IMAGE: Komal Pandey looks resplendent in her panelled lehenga and maximalist oxidised bling. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan's brocade extravaganza is pure inspiration. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Ridhima Pandit's lehenga is an ode to yellow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhima Pandit/Instagram

IMAGE: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's gorg panelled lehenga is apt for making memories. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chahar Choudhary/Instagram

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari gleams brightly in her vibrant panelled lehenga... because every day deserves a little glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

IMAGE: Amyra Dastur opts for layers of beauty in this splendid colourful mirrorwork outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi's ready to conquer the dance floor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

