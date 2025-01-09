HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Komal, Riddima And Their Gorgeous Lehengas

Komal, Riddima And Their Gorgeous Lehengas

By SHRISTI SAHOO
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 09, 2025 08:25 IST

x

Getting ready for a celebratory occasion that calls for a little razzle-dazzle?

With its vibrant colours and intricate designs, the panelled lehenga could be the perfect choice.

It is also a lovely way to upcycle old saris and blend different traditional elements.

Go ahead, twirl like everyone's watching.

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Komal Pandey looks resplendent in her panelled lehenga and maximalist oxidised bling. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan's brocade extravaganza is pure inspiration. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

Ridhima Pandit

IMAGE: Ridhima Pandit's lehenga is an ode to yellow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhima Pandit/Instagram

 

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

IMAGE: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's gorg panelled lehenga is apt for making memories. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chahar Choudhary/Instagram

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari gleams brightly in her vibrant panelled lehenga... because every day deserves a little glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

 

Amyra Dastur

IMAGE: Amyra Dastur opts for layers of beauty in this splendid colourful mirrorwork outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram
 

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi's ready to conquer the dance floor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Zaara, Jiya, Mrunal Flirt With...
Zaara, Jiya, Mrunal Flirt With...
The Glamazons Of 2025
The Glamazons Of 2025
Brilliant Ways To Upcycle Your Mom's Old Sari
Brilliant Ways To Upcycle Your Mom's Old Sari
Bhumi, Diana, Shilpa: Bollywood Makes Magic in Capes!
Bhumi, Diana, Shilpa: Bollywood Makes Magic in Capes!
Be Bold, Be Sharvari
Be Bold, Be Sharvari

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Did You Know Farah Khan Is 60 Today?!

webstory image 2

Nvidia Uncovers Robot Training Tech

webstory image 3

Eat Dinner Early! Why? Read On!

VIDEOS

13-year-old girl left family to become a Sannyasini at Mahakumbh7:38

13-year-old girl left family to become a Sannyasini at...

Kangana spotted at Indian Idol set promoting 'Emergency'1:11

Kangana spotted at Indian Idol set promoting 'Emergency'

High-voltage drama outside 'Sheesh Mahal'7:30

High-voltage drama outside 'Sheesh Mahal'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD