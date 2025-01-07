HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Zaara, Jiya, Mrunal Flirt With...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 07, 2025 10:03 IST

They're fun. 

They're flirty.

They add charm to your wardrobe.

Ruffles are delightful and here's how you can use them in your style palette.

Avneet Kaur

IMAGE: Avneet Kaur looks absolutely dreamy in her pink poofy gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

 

Pashmina Roshan

IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan dips into the coquette core trend as she shines in a pastel blue corset dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

 

Zaara Yesmin

IMAGE: Zaara Yesmin gives us major vacay goals in her beige dress, complete with ruffles, ruching and an applique rosette. And those YSL sunnies? Total swag alert! Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor rocks a white dress, adding stacked bracelets and necklaces for that extra sparkle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan puts her best foot forward in a standout green gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

 

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur brings her A-game in denim, proving that casual can be cool too. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

 

Jiya Shankar

IMAGE: Jiya Shankar's ultra-mod take on chic white coords includes a ruffled top and gold accessories. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram

SHRISTI SAHOO
