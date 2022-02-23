News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Recipe: Spicy Cheese Bacon Poppers

Recipe: Spicy Cheese Bacon Poppers

By IRA RATHORE
February 23, 2022 13:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rustle up these poppin' party appetisers by Ira Rathore and you will be the toast of the evening.

If you are bored of eating French fries, use potatoes, cheese, capsicum and bacon (or not) to put together Spicy Cheese Bacon Poppers.

Spicy Cheese Bacon Poppers

Photograph: Ira Rathore

Spicy Cheese Bacon Poppers

Servings: Approximately 25

Ingredients

  • 4 large potatoes, boiled
  • 200 gm grated mozzarella or mild cheddar
  • 1 large green capsicum, finely chopped
  • 2 green chillies, finely chopped
  • 10 pods garlic, finely chopped
  • Handful green coriander or dhania or cilantro, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp or less chilly powder
  • ½ tsp oregano
  • 1 tsp or less chilly flakes
  • 1 tsp black pepper powder
  • 50 ml or less cheese spread
  • 200 gm bacon, chopped and fried, optional
  • 1 cup breadcrumbs or panko
  • Salt to taste

For frying

  • 200 gm breadcrumbs or panko
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • Oil for deep frying

Method

  • In a large bowl, mash the potatoes till smooth.
  • Add the rest of ingredients into the mashed potatoes, except the cheese spread.
    Mix well.
    Now add the cheese spread to the mix, sparingly, and make sure the mixture has a binding consistency.
  • Roll, with your hands, into bite-sized balls and refrigerate for half an hour to get the balls firm.
    Spread the 200 gm breadcrumbs on a plate.
    Dip each ball in the beaten egg wash and roll in the breadcrumbs.
  • Heat the oil in a kadhai till fairly hot.
    Deep fry the crumbed balls till golden brown in batches of 4-5.
    Don't keep the poppers in the oil for too long or the cheese will melt excessively and the poppers may burst.
    Drain the poppers onto a tissue or paper towel-lined plate.
    Serve hot with fresh salsa on the side.

Note: You may consider serving the poppers with kasundi or Bengali mustard paste. Or with blue cheese salad dressing.

Instead of adding the grated cheese to the potato dough, keep aside and add a small lump of cheese into the centre of each ball.

Gluten-free almond flour maybe used instead of breadcrumbs.

If vegan, skip the egg wash and substitute regular cheese for vegan cheese or cheese powder, available online.

They may be also cooked in a 180°C preheated air fryer for about 8-10 minutes. Turn them over and cook 5-10 minutes more. Or baked in a 200°C oven for 15-20 minutes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IRA RATHORE
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Cold Mezze Platter
Recipe: Cold Mezze Platter
Recipe: Spicy Pesto Eggs on Toast
Recipe: Spicy Pesto Eggs on Toast
Recipe: Spinach Tempura with Radish Dipping Sauce
Recipe: Spinach Tempura with Radish Dipping Sauce
Uthappa Is Worried About Kohli
Uthappa Is Worried About Kohli
Won't agree to any change in LAC status: Jaishankar
Won't agree to any change in LAC status: Jaishankar
Agarkar joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach
Agarkar joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach
HC seeks details on CFI role in Karnataka hijab row
HC seeks details on CFI role in Karnataka hijab row

More like this

Potato Cheese Bombs for Kamala Harris

Potato Cheese Bombs for Kamala Harris

3 irresistible snacks to try in the monsoon

3 irresistible snacks to try in the monsoon

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances