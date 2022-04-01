News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Rakul Preet Wins Summer Style Game

Rakul Preet Wins Summer Style Game

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 01, 2022 08:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for a look at the amazing styles spotted this week.

IMAGE: Alaya F's fuss-free lehenga is perfect for an intimate gathering.
She paired the Vani Vats silhouette with a blue-and-gold choli and a sheer dupatta.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram and Vani Vats/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh styled the look with wind-swept hair and pearl hoop earrings.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram and Varnika Arora/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday served this beauty moment in a black lace gown.
She accessorised the look with minimal accessories including an earring set in pink sapphires and diamonds by Anmol.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram and Anmol Jewellers/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Adah Sharma, always on top of her game, in a floral print cropped top and denim trousers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Super stylish Pooja Hegde rounded off the look with sneakers and a cute handbag.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy is all summer goals in this printed mini dress.
Keeping the accessories minimal, she completed the look with bold eyes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karishma Kapoor's uber-chic look caught our attention.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Diana Penty dazzled in a short printed dress making a case for effortless summer fashion.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Riddhima's Summer Styles
Riddhima's Summer Styles
Kangana DARES you to look away!
Kangana DARES you to look away!
Masti Time For Models!
Masti Time For Models!
Turning Point: Dube's Over
Turning Point: Dube's Over
Top Performer: Evin Lewis
Top Performer: Evin Lewis
Bavuma's 50 steady's SA innings agains Bangladesh
Bavuma's 50 steady's SA innings agains Bangladesh
Pakistan complete historic run-chase to stun Australia
Pakistan complete historic run-chase to stun Australia

More like this

Ananya? Shanaya? Who's The HOTTEST Showstopper

Ananya? Shanaya? Who's The HOTTEST Showstopper

Harnaaz's Amazing Airport Style

Harnaaz's Amazing Airport Style

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances