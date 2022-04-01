Rakul Preet Wins Summer Style Game

Please click on the images for a look at the amazing styles spotted this week.
IMAGE: Alaya F's fuss-free lehenga is perfect for an intimate gathering.
She paired the Vani Vats silhouette with a blue-and-gold choli and a sheer dupatta.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram and Vani Vats/Instagram
IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh styled the look with wind-swept hair and pearl hoop earrings.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram and Varnika Arora/Instagram
IMAGE: Ananya Panday served this beauty moment in a black lace gown.
She accessorised the look with minimal accessories including an earring set in pink sapphires and diamonds by Anmol.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram and Anmol Jewellers/Instagram
IMAGE: Adah Sharma, always on top of her game, in a floral print cropped top and denim trousers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Super stylish Pooja Hegde rounded off the look with sneakers and a cute handbag.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram
IMAGE: Mouni Roy is all summer goals in this printed mini dress.
Keeping the accessories minimal, she completed the look with bold eyes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram
IMAGE: Karishma Kapoor's uber-chic look caught our attention.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Diana Penty dazzled in a short printed dress making a case for effortless summer fashion.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram