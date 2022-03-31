Harnaaz's Amazing Airport Style

Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu knows how to make a jet-setting fashion statement.

When she arrived at Delhi airport, the beauty queen sported a relaxed, summer-ready look in a vibrant yellow floral dr

Wearing her hair loose, she completed the look with bold eyes and brown lips.

Please click on the images for a look at Miss Universe in the Rajdhani.

IMAGE: Harnaaz stuns in a printed floral dress as she steps out of the airport.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Harnaaz Sandhu

IMAGE: The beauty finished off the look with soft perms and delicate jewellery.

IMAGE: She added a white mask that matched the colour of her sash.