Riddhima's Summer Styles

Riddhima's Summer Styles

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 31, 2022 08:24 IST
Actress and model Riddhima Pandit's summer wardrobe has caught our attention.

Please click on the images for a better look at Riddhima's best fits this summer.

IMAGE: Summer chic in pink.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Riddhima Pandit/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Adorable in a floral print maxi and beige pumps.

 

IMAGE: A backless green dress and black heels for a night out.

 

IMAGE: Casual inspiration in a tee and denim shorts.

 

IMAGE: Simple and fashionable, this floral off-the-shoulder dress.

 

IMAGE: Summer ready in a tie-dye co-or set.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
