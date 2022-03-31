Riddhima's Summer Styles

Actress and model Riddhima Pandit's summer wardrobe has caught our attention.
Please click on the images for a better look at Riddhima's best fits this summer.
IMAGE: Summer chic in pink.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Riddhima Pandit/Instagram
IMAGE: Adorable in a floral print maxi and beige pumps.
IMAGE: A backless green dress and black heels for a night out.
IMAGE: Casual inspiration in a tee and denim shorts.
IMAGE: Simple and fashionable, this floral off-the-shoulder dress.
IMAGE: Summer ready in a tie-dye co-or set.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
