Ananya? Shanaya? Who's The HOTTEST Showstopper

IMAGE: We're not sure about Shahid, but we definitely couldn't take our eyes off Mira Rajput Kapoor who embraced her curves in a colourful lehenga.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut nailed the desi avatar in this sari and cream coat.

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur surely knows how to make a showstopping entry.

IMAGE: Ananya Panday dialled up the glam meter in an off-the-shoulder mini dress with an attached train.

She teamed it with black nails and bold eyes.

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor understands the power of a good red silhouette.

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor showcased an undeniable sense of style.

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela's evening-ready look is perfect for the holiday season.

IMAGE: Neha Kapur unleashed her fabulous diva vibe.

IMAGE: Divya Khosla Kumar walked the ramp in an alternative look for brides.

The patchwork lehenga was paired with a matching jacket.

IMAGE: Nargis Fakhri made for a simple yet elegant bride in a maroon anarkali.

Neha Dhupia sent out a strong message on body positivity in a full-length maxi dress, paired with a white jacket.

IMAGE: Harnaaz Sandhu had all the elements in place for a hot look.

Even though she was trolled post the show for gaining weight, she bowled everyone over with her style.

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon won fashion with her all-black cocktail gown.

Take a cue from her on how to incorporate black into your party wardrobe.

IMAGE: Sanjana Sanghi upped the cuteness meter and set the bar higher for that summer vibe.

IMAGE: Trust Huma Qureshi to turn heads wherever she goes.

She set the ramp ablaze with her jacket dress.

IMAGE: Looking cute as a button, Sanjana Bajwa strode the ramp in a blue dress with intricate embroidery.

Do you think she packed a punch?

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan showed how to have fun on the ramp.

Soha Ali Khan showed how to have fun on the ramp.

IMAGE: Take a bow Masoom Minawala for looking so good.

The audience couldn't stop raving about her lehenga.



