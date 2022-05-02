Vaani Looks Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale

Vaani Kapoor stole the spotlight in a hand-embroidered pink lehenga as she strode the ramp for Kalki Fashion.

Making a classic statement in traditional separates in hues of ivory and sage green, with hints of blush, yellow and pink, the actress looked picture perfect.

IMAGE: Beautiful! Vaani slides down the runway in the lehenga which ties together eight different kinds of hand-embroidery.

IMAGE: Featuring a strappy corset and a sheer dupatta, the lehenga was embellished with stonework.

IMAGE: Titled Rumi -- An Untold Summer, the collection showcased timeless pieces for the modern bridal couple.

IMAGE: A traditional affair with a modern touch, it included a refined palette inspired by shades of grey, tones of purple, millennial pink and rustic red.

IMAGE: A look that's perfect for the summer bride.

IMAGE: A bride showcases a red lehenga with elaborate embellishments.