Vaani Looks Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale

Vaani Looks Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 02, 2022 13:07 IST
Vaani Kapoor stole the spotlight in a hand-embroidered pink lehenga as she strode the ramp for Kalki Fashion.

Making a classic statement in traditional separates in hues of ivory and sage green, with hints of blush, yellow and pink, the actress looked picture perfect.

Please click on the images for glimpses from the fashion show.

IMAGE: Beautiful! Vaani slides down the runway in the lehenga which ties together eight different kinds of hand-embroidery.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Kalki Fashion/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Featuring a strappy corset and a sheer dupatta, the lehenga was embellished with stonework.

 

IMAGE: Titled Rumi -- An Untold Summer, the collection showcased timeless pieces for the modern bridal couple.

 

IMAGE: A traditional affair with a modern touch, it included a refined palette inspired by shades of grey, tones of purple, millennial pink and rustic red.

 

IMAGE: A look that's perfect for the summer bride.

 

IMAGE: A bride showcases a red lehenga with elaborate embellishments.

 

 
X

 

