Like Malaika's Gorgeous Lehenga?

Mumbai designer Asra Syed unveiled her bridal festive line at the Times Fashion Week.

Malaika Arora -- who appears to have recovered from injuries sustained in an accident on the Pune-Mumbai expressway shortly after she turned showstopper for L'effet by Sanjev Marwaaha at the Times Fashion Week in Pune last month -- turned heads in a bright red lehenga from Asra's collection.

IMAGE: The gold embroidered lehenga was worn with a brick red halter choli with beaded hems and a semi puffed sleeve jacket.

All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Malaika is not one to hide the scars from the accident.

'Wear Your Imperfections', she posted on Instagram.

IMAGE: With minimal accessories and her hair tied in a pony tail, Mala let the lehenga dazzle on the runway.

IMAGE: Mala and Designer Asra Syed at the end of the show.