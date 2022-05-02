News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Like Malaika's Gorgeous Lehenga?

Like Malaika's Gorgeous Lehenga?

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 02, 2022 17:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mumbai designer Asra Syed unveiled her bridal festive line at the Times Fashion Week.

Malaika Arora -- who appears to have recovered from injuries sustained in an accident on the Pune-Mumbai expressway shortly after she turned showstopper for L'effet by Sanjev Marwaaha at the Times Fashion Week in Pune last month -- turned heads in a bright red lehenga from Asra's collection.

Please click on the images for glimpses from the fashion show.

IMAGE: The gold embroidered lehenga was worn with a brick red halter choli with beaded hems and a semi puffed sleeve jacket.
All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Malaika is not one to hide the scars from the accident.
'Wear Your Imperfections', she posted on Instagram.

 

IMAGE: With minimal accessories and her hair tied in a pony tail, Mala let the lehenga dazzle on the runway.

 

IMAGE: Mala and Designer Asra Syed at the end of the show.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
