Gasp! Bizarre, Stunning Met Gala Looks

Fashion and style were celebrated at the 2022 Met Gala with celebs walking the red carpet in their fanciest looks.

IMAGE: Hillary Rodham Clinton, the former US secretary of state who lost the presidential election to Donald John Trump, returned to the Met Gala after 21 years.

Her deep maroon Joseph Altuzarra gown paid homage to women who inspire her and featured the names of 60 women embroidered along the neckline and hem. Wow!

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

IMAGE: Bridgerton star Simone Ashley -- born Simone Ashwini Pillai -- chose Moschino for her Met Gala debut.

Simone paired her gold and black bustier with a satin A-line maxi skirt.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

IMAGE: Precious Lee -- the first plus size model to walk for Versace -- turned heads at the Met Gala with her full body gown featuring a black corset and a hemline covered with over 10,000 sequins.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

IMAGE: Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski sizzled in a heavily-beaded vintage Versace ensemble.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

IMAGE: Cara Delevingne went topless, unveiling her golden painted bod.

The model-actress-singer completed the look with red trousers and matching heels.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

IMAGE: Hip hop star Lizzo brought some drama to the Met Gala in an embroidered coat and her trusty flute.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

IMAGE: Model Lily Aldridge was covered in 170,000 crystals.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

IMAGE: Gucci Design Director Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto -- who played Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott's film House of Gucci -- twin moment on the red carpet.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

IMAGE: Singer Erykah Badu was a whole vibe.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

IMAGE: Oscar 2022 winner (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye) Jessica Chastain looked like a princess in a red Gucci dress.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

IMAGE: Multiple Grammy 2022 winner Olivia Rodrigo embraced a sparkling lavender look.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

IMAGE: Singer Ciara stunned in a metallic zebra print dress with a high slit.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

IMAGE: Singer Nicki Minaj's all-black ensemble was topped off with a baseball hat.

Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

IMAGE: Actress and Met Gala Host Blake Lively's transformation from a coral flowing gown to a beautiful icy blue look was the most talked about.

Photographs: Mike Coppola/Getty Images and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

IMAGE: Model Taylor Hill looked regal in a navy blue off-the-shoulder look.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

IMAGE: Actress Mindy Kaling brightened up the red carpet in a flowing lilac number with a deep neck and slits.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

IMAGE: Teenage model Lila Grace Moss, super model Kate Moss's daughter, went for an all-sheer look.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images