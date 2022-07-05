How to stand out in a sari: Style tips from Kajol

A sari is a beautifully versatile garment.

It lends itself to various drapes and looks lovely on every body type.

Among the various celebrities who love the sari is Kajol -- be it the red carpet, award shows, festivals, parties, religious occasions and even on-screen, the six yards of elegance is her go-to choice.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

For a simple evening out, you could consider this printed pale yellow sari with yellow floral motifs.

Kajol has teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse, but you can play around with different kinds of blouses as well.

She completes the look with a fresh face, brown lips, a multi-layered pearl choker and a hug from son Yug.

If you're attending a puja, you could opt for this classic white-and-red cotton sari; Kajol's hubby Ajay Devgn and Yug go all-black.

Looking for something you could wear to a wedding or an engagement?

This rich royal blue sari with gold leaf motifs could be the answer.

Kajol limits her jewellery and lets the sari remain the focus.

Even her hair is pulled back into a neat pony.

The embroidered blue potli is the perfect accessory.

The yellow silk sari is a lovely way to go traditional.

The plain red blouse lets the sari shine.

The gold choker is spot on; so are the chaandbalis, kadas and statement ring.

Kajol's choice of sari is great for an evening out.

She opts for beautiful chandelier earrings and lets her hair stay naturally wavy.

Her only make-up was a was dash of lip gloss.

A simple red sari.

A spaghetti-strapped blouse.

Traditional jewellery and a bright bindi.

What more do you need for a stand-out look?

If you like single tone saris, like Kajol does, you could team your sari with a mirror-work blouse.

Ditch your earrings for a gold and diamond necklace and a contrasting bindi.





You can add contrasting glass bangles and a lovely potli.

Handpainted saris are also an interesting option.

You can wear your hair away from your face and let your beautiful kohl-lined eyes do the talking.

And the most important lesson? Dress everything you wear with a lovely smile.