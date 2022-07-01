Daring Nia, Gorgeous Kiara

How did your favourite celebs look this week? Find out.
IMAGE: Hina Khan had a Barbie-esque moment in a pink frilled top and a yellow and white printed skirt.
She teamed it with a cute silver handbag and sunglasses.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Kiara Advani made a case for the sheer sari.
She paired it with a black blouse, a gorgeous diamond and emerald choker and black bindi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram
IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez went dressy with a shimmering backless bodice.
The embellished heels and layered hair were added oomph factors.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram
IMAGE: What's prettier -- the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background or Malaika Arora's green suit worn with a white sports bra?
She rounded it off with red nails and matching lips.
The elevated look screamed 'model off-duty'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram
IMAGE: Mira Kapoor enjoyed her time in the sun.
She opted for a breezy silhouette and paired her unbuttoned yellow shirt with a black bralette, white shorts, Kolhapuri flats and a straw hat.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Elnaaz Norouzi made a statement in a plunging top and tasseled pants.
She added metallic earrings and glossy make-up to round off her all-black look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram
IMAGE: Nia Sharma flaunted her abs in blue separates.
She added a dash of flair with silver pointed heels.
Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram
IMAGE: Gauahar Khan's embroidered ivory gown was straight out of a fairy tale.
By opting for minimal make-up and accessories, she let the gown shine.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Devki B/Instagram