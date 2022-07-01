News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Daring Nia, Gorgeous Kiara

Daring Nia, Gorgeous Kiara

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 01, 2022 08:45 IST
How did your favourite celebs look this week? Find out.

 
IMAGE: Hina Khan had a Barbie-esque moment in a pink frilled top and a yellow and white printed skirt.
She teamed it with a cute silver handbag and sunglasses.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Kiara Advani made a case for the sheer sari. 
She paired it with a black blouse, a gorgeous diamond and emerald choker and black bindi
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez went dressy with a shimmering backless bodice. 
The embellished heels and layered hair were added oomph factors.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: What's prettier -- the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background or Malaika Arora's green suit worn with a white sports bra?
She rounded it off with red nails and matching lips.
The elevated look screamed 'model off-duty'. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Mira Kapoor enjoyed her time in the sun.
She opted for a breezy silhouette and paired her unbuttoned yellow shirt with a black bralette, white shorts, Kolhapuri flats and a straw hat. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Elnaaz Norouzi made a statement in a plunging top and tasseled pants.
She added metallic earrings and glossy make-up to round off her all-black look.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Nia Sharma flaunted her abs in blue separates. 
She added a dash of flair with silver pointed heels. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Gauahar Khan's embroidered ivory gown was straight out of a fairy tale. 
By opting for minimal make-up and accessories, she let the gown shine. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Devki B/Instagram

