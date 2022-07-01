Daring Nia, Gorgeous Kiara

How did your favourite celebs look this week? Find out.

IMAGE: Hina Khan had a Barbie-esque moment in a pink frilled top and a yellow and white printed skirt.

She teamed it with a cute silver handbag and sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Kiara Advani made a case for the sheer sari.

She paired it with a black blouse, a gorgeous diamond and emerald choker and black bindi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez went dressy with a shimmering backless bodice.

The embellished heels and layered hair were added oomph factors.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

IMAGE: What's prettier -- the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background or Malaika Arora's green suit worn with a white sports bra?

She rounded it off with red nails and matching lips.

The elevated look screamed 'model off-duty'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

IMAGE: Mira Kapoor enjoyed her time in the sun.

She opted for a breezy silhouette and paired her unbuttoned yellow shirt with a black bralette, white shorts, Kolhapuri flats and a straw hat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Elnaaz Norouzi made a statement in a plunging top and tasseled pants.

She added metallic earrings and glossy make-up to round off her all-black look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elnaaz Norouzi/Instagram

IMAGE: Nia Sharma flaunted her abs in blue separates.

She added a dash of flair with silver pointed heels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram