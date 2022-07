By Rediff Get Ahead

Last updated on: July 06, 2022 09:19 IST

If there's one thing Prajakta Koli loves, it's denim.

It's what you'll definitely find if you peek into the wardrobe of the YouTube star -- and now Bollywood actress after her debut in JugJugg Jeeyo.

If you are wondering why, take a look.

IMAGE: Prajakta looks as cute as a button in this classic white and blue combo. Perfect for a weekend getaway!

All photographs: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

IMAGE: Those baggy pants are made for living in; the cropped hoodie looks just as comfy.

IMAGE: Prajakta channels the casual girl-next-door vibe in flared jeans and a grey sweatshirt.

IMAGE: Now, that's how you wear denim-on-denim.

IMAGE: Are you getting the '90s vibe?

IMAGE: Wonder where she's off to in those flared denims, knitted top and black boots?

IMAGE: Prajakta flaunting her flared denim pants during her Scottish holiday.