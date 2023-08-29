News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Raksha Bandhan: Style Tips From Models

Raksha Bandhan: Style Tips From Models

By REDIFF STYLE
August 29, 2023 16:06 IST
Raksha Bandhan is not just an occasion to celebrate the bond between brother and sister.

It's also a great time to bring out those lovely traditional outfits that are otherwise tucked away in your closet.

You can merge contemporary with traditional, even as you champion your love for the flared anarkali, the elegant Kanjivaram, the delicate Chanderi or the rustic kurta set.

A bindi or chandbali, a glossy pout or gold jhumkas are the perfect extra touch!

These models show you how to let your outfit take the front seat at a family gathering.

IMAGE: Nothing matches the joy of wearing a Kanjivaram sari.
Shubra Aiyappa keeps it simple -- all she adds are a pair of earrings and a gajra of sweet-smelling mogras.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubra Aiyappa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shubra, in fact, has been highlighting her love for saris after her marriage.
Here's a glorious Chanderi that's perfect for Raksha Bandhan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubra Aiyappa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Even if you're wearing a plain black kurta -- or any dark-coloured kurta for that matter -- make sure you jazz it up with an elaborate choker, kohl-clad eyes and a lovely bindi.
Let Candice Pinto serve as inspiration :)
Photograph: Kind courtesy Candice Pinto/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Krithika Babu knows that florals are great for every season.
Instead of the regular bejewelled accessories, she opts for an elaborate hand chain.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithika Babu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hasleen Kaur chooses a gorgeous shade of pink and teams it with a bright pop of yellow.
An instant mood-lifter!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hasleen Kaur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: How can one not smile watching Reha Sukheja 'vibing in a lehenga' by Manish Malhotra?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Reha Sukheja/Instagram

 

REDIFF STYLE
India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

