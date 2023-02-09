Model Shubra Aiyappa's Wedding Album

Model and actor Shubra Aiyappa prefers to keep her personal life out of the socials glare, but she recently surprised folks when she announced on Instagram that she had wed Bengaluru businessman Vishal Sivappa.
The intimate but colourful ceremony was held in the groom's ancestral home in Dodda Mane, Karnataka, high up in the misty Western Ghats, and was limited to family and a few close friends.
Shubra has acted in South Indian movies and played a journalist in Prathinidhi, which marked her accidental acting debut, back in 2014.
A yoga addict, she charmed fans with her fitness journey.
At 18, she got into Mount Caramel College, Bengaluru, but had to leave after a year when she bagged the prestigious Ford Supermodel title and travelled to New York City to represent India.
Vishal proposed to her in the Maldives last year on a private beach in candlelight.