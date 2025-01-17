Radiant Rasika!

Rasika Dugal has turned a fabulous 40 and, boy, is she owning it!

Age? Pfft! It’s just a number when you’ve got that youthful charm.

Her skin glows like she’s bottled self-love and poured it all over herself. As for her fashion -- from dazzling saris to stunning jewels, she's artistic all the way.

Rasika was last seen in Shekhar Home on JioCinema.

IMAGE: This asymmetrical floral dress paired with an oversized jacket, killer heels and drop earrings can be described in just two words -- pure sass! All Photographs: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

IMAGE: Burgundy nails, Rasika decides, is just what this orchid gauze sari needs.

IMAGE: Celebrating her roots in a handwoven, hand-embroidered sari and, oh, don't miss those fresh flowers in her hair... just divine!

IMAGE: What could be more delightful than this chiffon sari, micro bindi and hathphool?

IMAGE: She matches this delicately embroidered sari with a beautiful mirrorwork blouse and statement earrings.

IMAGE: Raskika pairs the lehenga with a denim trench coat and long earrings... talk about a fashion crossover!

IMAGE: A chic purple sari with oxidized silver jewellery? Yes, please!

IMAGE: And those pink coords? All boho and artsy, just like her vibrant personality.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES