Radiant Rasika!

January 17, 2025 19:29 IST

Rasika Dugal has turned a fabulous 40 and, boy, is she owning it!

Age? Pfft! It’s just a number when you’ve got that youthful charm.

Her skin glows like she’s bottled self-love and poured it all over herself. As for her fashion -- from dazzling saris to stunning jewels, she's artistic all the way.

Rasika was last seen in Shekhar Home on JioCinema.

Rasika Dugal

IMAGE: This asymmetrical floral dress paired with an oversized jacket, killer heels and drop earrings can be described in just two words -- pure sass! All Photographs: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Burgundy nails, Rasika decides, is just what this orchid gauze sari needs.

 

IMAGE: Celebrating her roots in a handwoven, hand-embroidered sari and, oh, don't miss those fresh flowers in her hair... just divine!

 

IMAGE: What could be more delightful than this chiffon sari, micro bindi and hathphool

 

IMAGE: She matches this delicately embroidered sari with a beautiful mirrorwork blouse and statement earrings.

  

IMAGE: Raskika pairs the lehenga with a denim trench coat and long earrings... talk about a fashion crossover!

 

IMAGE: A chic purple sari with oxidized silver jewellery? Yes, please!

 

 

 

IMAGE: And those pink coords? All boho and artsy, just like her vibrant personality.

