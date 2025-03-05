HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Raai Laxmi, Sreeleela Set The Temperature Soaring

Raai Laxmi, Sreeleela Set The Temperature Soaring

By SHRISTI SAHOO
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
March 05, 2025 08:51 IST

This new trend is taking the fashion world by storm, adding a playful yet sophisticated touch to modern wardrobes. 

It's characterised by various tie-up elements, whether at the back, sides or even along the neckline.

With their effortlessly chic vibe, they are perfect for creating a fashion-forward statement.

Here's how you can make the most of tie-up outfits that are a must-have trend this season.

Raai Laxmi

IMAGE: Raai Laxmi's bringing the heat with this orange and black combo! Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

 

Aditi Bhatia

IMAGE: Aditi Bhatia is shining bright like the sun in this yellow beauty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

 

Zaara Yesmin

IMAGE: Zaara Yesmin’s turning heads in stunning backless blue. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor’s rocking the zebra print stripe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan's white printed dress is all about vacation goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

 

Isha Malviya

IMAGE: Isha Malviya’s spells sultry elegance in this black gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Malviya/Instagram

 

Sreeleela

IMAGE: Sreeleela looks breathtaking in fiery red. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

 

Sobhita

IMAGE: That's Sobhita Dhulipala’s version of an angel in a white satin dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita/Instagram

