Quick Recipe: Laxmi's Leftover Rice Idiyappam

Who is the unsung hero of our kitchens?

Leftover rice, of course!

Often overlooked and sometimes discarded, this versatile ingredient can transform into a plethora of delicious dishes. From crispy fritters to fluffy idlis, the possibilities are endless.

My Chikamma, a master of resourcefulness, would never dream of discarding perfectly good food. She believes in the art of repurposing. With a few simple tricks, she could turn this humble ingredient into extraordinary meals.

By following these simple steps below, try her handy recipe for transforming excesss rice into delicious and healthy Idiyappam and you will have a quick and easy breakfast or snack!

Idiyappam

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 cup leftover cooked rice

1 cup rice flour

Pinch salt

Water

Oil

Idiyappam press

Method

Grind the leftover cooked rice into a smooth paste using a blender or a wet grinder.

In a bowl, combine the rice paste, rice flour, and the salt.

Gradually add water, little at a time, to form a soft, pliable dough, but not too soft, like you would for rotis.

Fill your idiyappam press with the dough.

Grease an idli steamer with oil.

Press the dough through the press directly into the greased idli moulds.

Steam for 10-12 minutes, or until cooked through.