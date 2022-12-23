Christmas Recipe: Anita's Mutton Stew

There are many things I look forward to at Christmas.

Carol singing.

The family coming together to put up the tree and hang other decorations around the house.

Tasty delicacies like crunchy, deep-fried achappams or rose cookies (my mom still has the moulds my grandmother and her mother would use), traditional plum cake, coconut squares, my aunt's famous Milk Pudding and Mom's hugely delicious mutton stew with appams served for breakfast.

There are also other goodies like vattayappam (steamed rice cakes), puffs,rava or semolina and rice laddoos, murukku and kuzhalappams.

Christmas lunch is an elaborate affair which starts with fish fry, followed by chicken/buff cutlets and buff roast/fry/chilly.

Then there is Meen Molee (fish in coconut curry), Nadan Kori or chicken curry, Duck or Tharavu Roast/curry/fry, Karimeen Pollichatu (fried pearl spot fish), vegetable thorans, steamed nendra-pazham (Kerala-style steamed bananas) or the fried version nendra-pazham porichathu, and chicken or Malabar biryani.

My folks now sometimes prefer something lighter like vegetable pulav or steamed rice instead of biryani.

The meal ends inavariably with custard or bread pudding.

Photograph: Anita Aikara

Mutton Stew

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

1 kg mutton, cut into medium-sized pieces, washed, drained

½ kg potatoes, washed, peel on, whole

4 large onions, chopped + 1 onion, sliced and fried for garnishing

20 black peppercorns

1 small stick dal cheeni or cinnamon, broken into small pieces

6 laung or cloves

2 javitri or mace flowers

2 green elaichi or cardamom seeds, crushed

1-inch piece ginger, crushed

2 green chillies, slit in half lengthwise

2 tej patta or bay leaves, torn

2 cups thick fresh coconut milk extract (preferably second and third milk or extract)

3 tbsp cornflour or wheat flour

½ cup water

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

Method