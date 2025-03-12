Purrfect Priyanka!

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the pretty actor who captured India's heart as Tejo in Udaariyan and then as herself in Bigg Boss Season 16, will soon be seen in Terre Ho Jaayein Hum.

Her sense of style is appealing and she looks good in almost everything she wears.

IMAGE: Draped in an exquisite lehenga that is complemented by stunning maximalist jewellery, Priyanka takes glam to a whole new level. All photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chahar Choudhary/Instagram

IMAGE: She rocks an eye-catching embellished dress that hugs her curves perfectly.

IMAGE: In a chic white top and playful polka dot green skirt, she's ready for a beach party.

IMAGE: She twirls in delight in a dreamy pink hand-painted lehenga.

IMAGE: Priyanka smoulders in a black embroidered lehenga that packs a bold punch.

naagincore vibes! IMAGE: These dazzling coords offer seriousvibes!

IMAGE: She's on top of the pastel lehenga trend, adding a soft yet stunning touch to her collection.

IMAGE: She can melt the camera with this monochrome look.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES