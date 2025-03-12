HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Purrfect Priyanka!

Purrfect Priyanka!

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 12, 2025 08:57 IST

x

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the pretty actor who captured India's heart as Tejo in Udaariyan and then as herself in Bigg Boss Season 16, will soon be seen in Terre Ho Jaayein Hum.

Her sense of style is appealing and she looks good in almost everything she wears.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

IMAGE: Draped in an exquisite lehenga that is complemented by stunning maximalist jewellery, Priyanka takes glam to a whole new level. All photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chahar Choudhary/Instagram

 

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

IMAGE: She rocks an eye-catching embellished dress that hugs her curves perfectly.

 

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

IMAGE: In a chic white top and playful polka dot green skirt, she's ready for a beach party.

 

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

IMAGE: She twirls in delight in a dreamy pink hand-painted lehenga.

 

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

IMAGE: Priyanka smoulders in a black embroidered lehenga that packs a bold punch.

 

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

IMAGE: These dazzling coords offer serious naagincore vibes!

 

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

IMAGE: She's on top of the pastel lehenga trend, adding a soft yet stunning touch to her collection.

 

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

IMAGE: She can melt the camera with this monochrome look.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...
Wamiqa, Kiara, Esha Rock The Ruched Dress
Wamiqa, Kiara, Esha Rock The Ruched Dress
Is This The New Celeb Makeup Trick?
Is This The New Celeb Makeup Trick?
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

GTA 6: Release Date, Price, New Characters And More

webstory image 2

8 Recipes With Super Greens

webstory image 3

13 Tallest Temples Of India

VIDEOS

Massive uproar in Rajya Sabha over Kharge's 'thokenge' remark6:16

Massive uproar in Rajya Sabha over Kharge's 'thokenge'...

Pakistan train hijack: Families panic, blasts govt2:51

Pakistan train hijack: Families panic, blasts govt

Ekta Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport0:39

Ekta Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD