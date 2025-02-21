Priya Prakash Varrier Is Fun, Edgy!

Priya Prakash Varrier's bright smile and beautiful eyes have always been her best accessories.

But she also has a snazzy fashion sense.

Priya is all set to shine on the screen in her upcoming film, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.

IMAGE: Priya Prakash Varrier chooses the right combo for a cruise -- a cute pink top, denim shorts and trendy sunnies. She doesn't forget to match her chic blue toenails to the cerulean sky. All photographs: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

IMAGE: With jada billais cascading down her braid, ear cuffs, tiklis, a septum ring and a gold choker, she's a captivating sight.

IMAGE: With an intricately embroidered blouse and statement Meenakari necklace, she adds chaar chand to this red sari.

IMAGE: She nails the youthful vibe in that white top, brown leather jacket, slashed black pants and fierce ear cuffs.

IMAGE: She opts for edgy in a daring strappy bikini blouse, cuff earrings, septum nose ring and a big face-framing bindi.

IMAGE: This peachy-beige sari featuring mirrorwork showcases how you can have fun with your clothes without the drama.

IMAGE: She dazzles in that orange sari and striking jhumkas.

IMAGE: A dash of angelic and that's what she looks like.

IMAGE: She glows like a rose in this romantic corset dress.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES