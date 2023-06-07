

All photographs: Kind courtesy Priya Bapat/Instagram

Marathi mulgi Priya Bapat is super at tackling complex roles on screen, but in real life, she is as simple as anyone would imagine.

The actor entertains her fans with vignettes of her daily life on Instagram.

Fitness is very dear to Priya, and she takes it seriously.

From high-intensity workouts to yoga poses, Priya has been inspiring her followers to take care of their health.

She believes in simple ghar ka khaana and chugs down many glasses of water in a day. She gives away her beauty and fitness fundas to Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap.

IMAGE: The taker of this lovely pic also happens to be Priya's 'sajan'. Can you spot him?

What is your skincare routine like?

I have a dry skin. I do not follow any skincare routine other than using a moisturiser in the morning after my shower and at night before I sleep.

How do you take care of your skin?

I drink lots of water.

My eating habits are very healthy. I'm not a foodie. I don't like junk or deep-fried food. I'm very happy with home-cooked meals.

As long as I'm having fresh fruits and salads, I am good.

I always feel that your skin glows better when you are fit inside.

What do you like about your daily workouts?

People have lots of different addictions. For me, workouts and coffee are my two addictions.

I think I'm a workout addict. If I don't work out, I don't feel good.

I don't feel good about myself. I don't feel good about anything that's happening around me.

It's important for my physical as well as mental health.

IMAGE: Power couple! Priya with hubby actor Umesh Kamat whom she calls her 'sukoon'.

Any relationship rules you follow to avoid conflict with your partner?

I think conflicts are unavoidable. As long as your conflicts are superficial, it is fine. My husband (Umesh Kamat) and I fight only over trivial things.

We never had a fight about our core values. Our values are the same. So as long as you don't have conflicts about your values, it's all okay.

I always say this, Umesh and I are best friends.

I'm glad that I met him at a very early stage of my life. Seventeen years of togetherness, imagine! It's like half my life I've lived with him. I think I'm a workout addictIt's very important for you to not be just husband and wife, but also be best friends.

If not for acting, what would you have done?

I find photography very interesting.

But (if not for acting), I would have probably been into marketing or advertising, because I studied mass communication.