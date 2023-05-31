One-Of-A-Kind Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh's wardrobe is a worthy departure from sultry, over-the-top starry shusha fare.

But no average Jane in the fashion department, her easy unpretentious chic does make her a style crusader and is the kind that has her fans/followers' hearts aflame.

Dasara, Mahanati, Vaashi, Rang De are some of the films she has starred in down South, with three SIIMA and one Filmfare South Award under her belt. Before finding herself in filmdom, Keerthy, who is part Tamil and part Malayali with a filmy pedigree via her Tollywood parents, studied fashion design in Chennai, which explains why she is a Ring Master when it comes to packaging herself.

IMAGE: It's a look straight out of Vaashi.

She was the lawyer married to fellow lawyer Ebin Matthew (played by Tovino Thomas) in the Malayalam movie. And her style in the film was made for the girl-next-door living her frugal best.

If advocate Madhvi Mohan had to go to a Ganesh Puja, this is what she would wear, because Mohan dresses like Keerthy or vice versa.

She can sorta evoke that certain feeling of calm and ease with her visually-soothing clothing.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

IMAGE: Off-the grid tastes in a vibrant gridlocked shirt becasue she decided to don something that shall 'add some colours to the feed' because life is all about using the whole box of crayons.

But how crayons are too many crayons?

Fan Nenu approves, but rightly comments that the choice makes her look like a 'rainbow waffle'.

And tongue-firmly-in-cheek Anshu asks, 'Isme kya Ludo khel sakte hai?'

IMAGE: Ordinary girl fashion that is unordinary in its charm.

There's no toning down her appeal in this sweet pale pink floral dress.

With a sundarta so jaanleva, her fans are bewitched.

IMAGE: With the twinkling lights of Spain -- Madrid is it? -- at her feet, Keerthy chamkos too in checks and black.

IMAGE: What do you wear when you plan to step out to eat French fries on a Friday in a cabana-vibe restaurant by the sea?

A crisp white shirt, of course. Be careful with the ketchup. And keep beaming, Keerthy.

The round-rimmed sunglasses and the beaded necklace scream Goa!

IMAGE: So it's a competition is it... 'Feeling it like Silk'.

There is no better way to announce your arrival as a fashionista than posing next to simmering Silk Smitha.