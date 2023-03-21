News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Meet Mandira From Rana Naidu

Meet Mandira From Rana Naidu

By REDIFF STYLE
March 21, 2023 09:44 IST
She'll charm you with her performance as Mandira in Netflix's Rana Naidu.

Priya Banerjee, 32, an upcoming star on OTT, promises to 'make you fall in love with the very best version of herself'.

Before Rana Naidu, Priya has acted in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films and in 2020, she ranked No 22 in The Times Of India's Most Desirable Women list.

A 'sunshine girl' and a 'day dreamer', Priya wears pink on Mondays and is happy to talk frankly about herself to her fans on Instagram, adding she doesn't think anyone could 'handle her even if she came with instructions'.

She'd also like you to believe 'life if not perfect, but her hair is!'

Her fashion judgement sees her choose simple, zingy wear to go with that self-proclaimed flawless hair.

IMAGE: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind?
A sunny London vacay calls for the simplicity of denims and a beige camisole.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She gives off girlie ladki wali vibes in sky blue as she poses up a storm by the pool.

 

IMAGE: So much Jazbaa. The printed bikini and the attitude find her a place in the sun.

 

IMAGE: An infinity blouse is styled in the shape of an infinity symbol in front and it follows that it has limitless appeal.
Matched with low-waist trousers and wind-swept hair, this frame is full of steam.

 

IMAGE: Excellent gear for a barefoot hike and dangling your toes in a jungle creek.

REDIFF STYLE
