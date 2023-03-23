News
Who Won The Ramp Game? VOTE!

By REDIFF STYLE
March 23, 2023
Who slayed it and who should try again next year?

Take our poll and vote for your favourite showstopper from Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor brought Shalimar Bagh with her onto the ramp in a costume by Designer Ranna Gill.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Waluscha De Sousa radiated a Breakfast-At-Tiffany's-ish diva aura in Rina Dhaka's classic black.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Ba-da-boom, ba-da-doom... Can you hear the drama of Tamannaah Bhatia and her Nirmooha gown?
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: And when Athiya Shetty appeared at the top of the runway in a Namrata Joshipura's purple panther jumpsuit the dhoom-dhoom of 70s disco beats were deafening.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Designer Monisha Jaising's showstopper Taapsee Pannu hit the Saand Ki Aankh when she wore this frothy, delish red extravaganza.
The crowning glory was her Botticelli hair.
Photograph: Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI/Instagram

  

IMAGE: Words fail us. Apologies, we don't have the vocab to describe the powerful allure of Sobhita Dhulipala in her scarlet Tarun Tahiliani dress.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Never knew one could look so glam at the beach!
Sanya Malhotra was a lovely breath of salty sea air when she donned a delightful floral cape sarong by Sukriti & Aakriti.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: What can go wrong when you pair an oversized flowery blazer with a bralette and checked shorts? Absolutely nothing. Except take our breaths away.
Rakul Singh, who turned muse for Shruti Sancheti, drummed up the Wow Factor in layered street-style.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Shine On You Crazy Diamond: Sonakshi Sinha blazed her way down the ramp for fashion label Itrh like a Diwali phooljhari.
Shimmering eyes and black nails further upped the retro look. 
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Who do you think nailed the Western ramp look this fashion season? Take the poll and let us know.

REDIFF STYLE
