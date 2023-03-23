Who Won The Ramp Game? VOTE!

Who slayed it and who should try again next year?
Take our poll and vote for your favourite showstopper from Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.
IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor
brought Shalimar Bagh with her onto the ramp in a costume by Designer Ranna Gill.Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Waluscha De Sousa
radiated a Breakfast-At-Tiffany's
-ish diva aura in Rina Dhaka's classic black. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Ba-da-boom, ba-da-doom... Can you hear the drama of Tamannaah Bhatia
and her Nirmooha gown?Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: And when Athiya Shetty appeared at the top of the runway in a Namrata Joshipura's purple panther jumpsuit the dhoom-dhoom of 70s disco beats were deafening.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI/Instagram
IMAGE: Designer Monisha Jaising's showstopper Taapsee Pannu hit the Saand Ki Aankh when she wore this frothy, delish red extravaganza.
The crowning glory was her Botticelli hair.
Photograph: Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI/Instagram
IMAGE: Words fail us. Apologies, we don't have the vocab to describe the powerful allure of Sobhita Dhulipala
in her scarlet Tarun Tahiliani dress.Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Never knew one could look so glam at the beach!Sanya Malhotra
was a lovely breath of salty sea air when she donned a delightful floral cape sarong by Sukriti & Aakriti.Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: What can go wrong when you pair an oversized flowery blazer with a bralette and checked shorts? Absolutely nothing. Except take our breaths away.Rakul Singh
, who turned muse for Shruti Sancheti, drummed up the Wow Factor in layered street-style.Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Shine On You Crazy Diamond
: Sonakshi Sinha
blazed her way down the ramp for fashion label Itrh like a Diwali phooljhari
.
Shimmering eyes and black nails further upped the retro look. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Who do you think nailed the Western ramp look this fashion season? Take the poll and let us know.