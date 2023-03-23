Who Won The Ramp Game? VOTE!

Who slayed it and who should try again next year?

Take our poll and vote for your favourite showstopper from Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

Karisma Kapoor brought Shalimar Bagh with her onto the ramp in a costume by Designer Ranna Gill.

Waluscha De Sousa radiated a Breakfast-At-Tiffany's-ish diva aura in Rina Dhaka's classic black.

Tamannaah Bhatia and her Nirmooha gown?

IMAGE: And when Athiya Shetty appeared at the top of the runway in a Namrata Joshipura's purple panther jumpsuit the dhoom-dhoom of 70s disco beats were deafening.

IMAGE: Designer Monisha Jaising's showstopper Taapsee Pannu hit the Saand Ki Aankh when she wore this frothy, delish red extravaganza.

The crowning glory was her Botticelli hair.

Sobhita Dhulipala in her scarlet Tarun Tahiliani dress.

Sanya Malhotra was a lovely breath of salty sea air when she donned a delightful floral cape sarong by Sukriti & Aakriti.

Rakul Singh, who turned muse for Shruti Sancheti, drummed up the Wow Factor in layered street-style.

Sonakshi Sinha blazed her way down the ramp for fashion label Itrh like a Diwali phooljhari.

Shimmering eyes and black nails further upped the retro look.

Who do you think nailed the Western ramp look this fashion season? Take the poll and let us know.