Has Sharvari Won The Style Sweepstakes?

Let's see how this week's fashionistas on the B-Town circuit performed in the wardrobe stakes.
IMAGE: Sharvari transforms into a glitter-bomb in a blinding silver Disha Patil lotus applique lehenga.
Her Chand Mera Dil, Chandni Ho Tum look is serious glitzperation.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers/Instagram
IMAGE: Fringe benefits: Sobhita Dhulipala's fringe dress has a tropical parrot aspect to it.
It is retro for sure. Think Flower Power dressing. It's certain to give you a 'dopamine hit' too.
Doesn't the eye-catching outfit, with its contrasting colours, make her look sultry?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Zabella/Instagram
IMAGE: What passes off for cocktail attire these days is pretty mind-boggling.
Aahana Kumra's Ranna Gill coordinated set might seem suitable for a holiday in the Maldives or for holding a mojito at a pool party in Juhu.
But it can take you from casual to classy before you can say Chat GPT and bring pacca oomph to a cocktail do.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranna Gill/Instagram
IMAGE: Did she just step off of the moors of Pride and Prejudice?
Take a leaf from Aditi Rao Hydari's style diary on how to add a whiff of nice-nelly Victorian to a modern goddess flowing, pleated anarkali gown.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalista/Instagram
IMAGE: Time to turn up the volume because Disco Rani Fever is here!
There's a lot of this BeeGees-Boney-M-syncopated bassline zamana fashion vibe erupting all over the place like a rash.
Amyra Dastur is the disco ball on the dance floor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Zabella/Instagram
IMAGE: Chitrangda Singh is silver hot-hot-hot in a slinky cape-style sleeve gown that has magically mutated her into a Ghoomketu.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhawna Rao Luxury/Instagram