Has Sharvari Won The Style Sweepstakes?

Let's see how this week's fashionistas on the B-Town circuit performed in the wardrobe stakes.

IMAGE: Sharvari transforms into a glitter-bomb in a blinding silver Disha Patil lotus applique lehenga.

Her Chand Mera Dil, Chandni Ho Tum look is serious glitzperation.

IMAGE: Fringe benefits: Sobhita Dhulipala's fringe dress has a tropical parrot aspect to it.

It is retro for sure. Think Flower Power dressing. It's certain to give you a 'dopamine hit' too.

Doesn't the eye-catching outfit, with its contrasting colours, make her look sultry?

IMAGE: What passes off for cocktail attire these days is pretty mind-boggling.

Aahana Kumra's Ranna Gill coordinated set might seem suitable for a holiday in the Maldives or for holding a mojito at a pool party in Juhu.

But it can take you from casual to classy before you can say Chat GPT and bring pacca oomph to a cocktail do.

IMAGE: Did she just step off of the moors of Pride and Prejudice?

Take a leaf from Aditi Rao Hydari's style diary on how to add a whiff of nice-nelly Victorian to a modern goddess flowing, pleated anarkali gown.

IMAGE: Time to turn up the volume because Disco Rani Fever is here!

There's a lot of this BeeGees-Boney-M-syncopated bassline zamana fashion vibe erupting all over the place like a rash.

Amyra Dastur is the disco ball on the dance floor.

