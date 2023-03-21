Khushi Kapoor's BFF Is The Colour Black

A fashion revolutionary, Khushi Kapoor doesn't worry about causing a style scandal of sorts. Daring fashion has never hurt anyone anyway, bro.

Her pic captions on social media may be restricted to subdued emoticons, because the photos speak for themselves, loudly, gayly.

Summer is her season to create her most riveting fashion tamasha.

Come winter and the young Kapoor kudi will make you fashion behosh with her enviable sweaters and knits.

Street style is a strength and black is her sworn bestie.

IMAGE: An urban nymph in a comfy-meets-cheeky getup -- checked mini and a V-neck cardigan that stays true to her BFF preferences. Fun.

The centre-parted hair adds extra khushi.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: When black gets lacy it's a whole new colour bad.

Every girl, on that exciting cusp of growing her wardrobe and finessing her sense of signature dressing, definitely needs a corset-style see-through black top in her closet.

If not for anything else except the selfies.

IMAGE: Now there's a dog as well turned out as Khushi, centre part and all. He's got drip.

The Archies lead star strives for simple but tasteful in a black dress that hugs her trim pins.

IMAGE: Laced corset bodice top=sultry. Even the kuta is swooning/

The banjara-style choker and high-pony make it all very perky and frisky.

IMAGE: Varsity jackets, especially in black, need to be far less under-rated.

How many of us shop for them?

They should be a go-to item of clothing for under-35s for their coolness. Think Rihanna. Think Taylor Swift.

See how Khushi is the prettiest thing on a New York street in one that she pairs with hot pants.

IMAGE: The furry-accented crop top, with its Anna Karenina ice skating scene vibes, is full of romance.

Even her shadow is kaphee sexy.