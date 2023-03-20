News
Rashmika Or Malaika? Vote For The Hottest Showstopper!

Rashmika Or Malaika? Vote For The Hottest Showstopper!

By REDIFF STYLE
March 20, 2023 09:35 IST
Look again at our heartthrobs who weaved spells, in desi ensembles, at the Mumbai Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.
Vote for your favourite.

IMAGE: In a Bhumika Sharma's red kalidaar jacket with jaal work, embroidered bustier and gharara pants, Malaika Arora seared a path down the runway.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Silver skirt. Floral detailing... Look at this Disha Patil costume carefully. It had superpowers.
With magical energy, and a whoosh, it teleported Diana Penty instantly into all the lovelorn hearts assembled at Jio Gardens, Mumbai, days ago.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mahima Mahajan's showstopper Nushrratt Bharuchha, sporting the season's most fetching hue and a magnificent smile, glided down the ramp in a lehenga-choli that joyfully told the Story of Spring.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna's chevron print sari was less fancy dress and more vintage elegance.
Kudos to JJ Valaya for coopting the lovely actor to stop his show and take us back to a never-to-be-forgotten stately era of dressing.
Golden heels and a high-neck embroidered blouse were masterful finishing touches.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan did the honours for Punit Balana in a red lehenga with gold gotta and butti work.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Graceful Nargis Fakhri could have effortlessly conquered 5 Weddings or more in the Sejal Kamdar ensemble, flamboyant for its enticing tassles and sweeping train.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

 

IMAGE: A red carpet crush du jour (meaning phataka), Arpita Mehta's Walking On Sunshine Girl Shanaya Kapoor closed her show Summer of 23 in a 'hand-embroidered acid yellow sequin and mirror sheath sari with a bandeau blouse'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is there a match for Sushmita Sen's eternal beauty?.
Anushree Reddy dressed her showstopper in a bridal number in yellow and silver.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria and her gulab tapestry finery by Annu Patel was all about looking at life in happy pink hues.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI/Instagram

 

Who do you think was the outstanding celebrity showstopper in Indian traditional wear this season? Take the poll below and let us know.

REDIFF STYLE
