Rashmika Or Malaika? Vote For The Hottest Showstopper!

IMAGE: In a Bhumika Sharma's red kalidaar
jacket with jaal
work, embroidered bustier and gharara
pants, Malaika Arora
seared a path down the runway.Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Silver skirt. Floral detailing... Look at this Disha Patil costume carefully. It had superpowers.
With magical energy, and a whoosh, it teleported Diana Penty instantly into all the lovelorn hearts assembled at Jio Gardens, Mumbai, days ago.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI/Instagram
IMAGE: Mahima Mahajan's showstopper Nushrratt Bharuchha
, sporting the season's most fetching hue and a magnificent smile, glided down the ramp in a lehenga
-choli
that joyfully told the Story of Spring.Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna's chevron print sari was less fancy dress and more vintage elegance.
Kudos to JJ Valaya for coopting the lovely actor to stop his show and take us back to a never-to-be-forgotten stately era of dressing.
Golden heels and a high-neck embroidered blouse were masterful finishing touches.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI/Instagram
IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan did the honours for Punit Balana in a red lehenga with gold gotta and butti work.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI/Instagram
IMAGE: Graceful Nargis Fakhri
could have effortlessly conquered 5 Weddings
or more in the Sejal Kamdar ensemble, flamboyant for its enticing tassles and sweeping train.Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: A red carpet crush du jour (meaning phataka), Arpita Mehta's Walking On Sunshine Girl Shanaya Kapoor closed her show Summer of 23 in a 'hand-embroidered acid yellow sequin and mirror sheath sari with a bandeau blouse'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI/Instagram
IMAGE: Is there a match for Sushmita Sen's eternal beauty?.
Anushree Reddy dressed her showstopper in a bridal number in yellow and silver.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram
IMAGE: Tara Sutaria and her gulab tapestry finery by Annu Patel was all about looking at life in happy pink hues.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI/Instagram
