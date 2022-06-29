News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What Jennifer Loves Wearing...

What Jennifer Loves Wearing...

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: June 29, 2022 13:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jennifer Winget is thrilled.

She's crossed 13 million followers on Instagram and found a fun way to celebrate.

The beautiful television actress has an interesting sense of style that she chronicles on Instagram. 

 
All photographs: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

Jennifer turned up the heat in this vibrant neon yellow bikini.

She styled the look with a seashell choker and shades.

Don't miss the message on the sand.

 

 

Neon yellow on neon yellow... this look could have been a risk but Jennifer nailed it.  

She seamlessly combined the cowl neck kurta with matching palazzos; the multi-layered hoop earrings were a nice add-on.

 

 

Jennifer wanted to highlight this beautiful colour-blocked silk sari so she limited her accessories to just a watch. 

 

 

Jennifer carries off almost every colour with ease.

The white crop and hair restrained in a simple high bun made sure all the attention was on the green pants.  

 

 

Yet another winning look from Jennifer! The actress wore white from head-to-toe, and that included the white rimmed sunglasses. 

The cherry red lips added a contrasting element, as did the black choker.  

 

 

Her form-fitting full-sleeved dress upped the hotness quotient with a cutout at the back. 

And she brings back the black choker and red lips.  

 

 

Jennifer channeled her inner boss babe in a printed jacket and hotpants. 

The actress kept her overall look fresh and fuss-free.  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Tamannaah, Janhvi Look Amazing In Blue
Tamannaah, Janhvi Look Amazing In Blue
Khatron Ke Khiladi's Rubina Goes Glam
Khatron Ke Khiladi's Rubina Goes Glam
Travel In Style Like Kiara, Priyanka, Anushka...
Travel In Style Like Kiara, Priyanka, Anushka...
SC to hear Shiv Sena's plea against floor test at 5 pm
SC to hear Shiv Sena's plea against floor test at 5 pm
Sindhu, Kashyap win; Saina loses in Malaysia Open
Sindhu, Kashyap win; Saina loses in Malaysia Open
MHA directs NIA probe foreign hand in Udaipur murder
MHA directs NIA probe foreign hand in Udaipur murder
Where Are The Cocks Headed?
Where Are The Cocks Headed?

More like this

Shriya's Simply Sensational!

Shriya's Simply Sensational!

Is She The CUTEST Girl On TikTok?

Is She The CUTEST Girl On TikTok?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances