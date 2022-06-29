What Jennifer Loves Wearing...

Jennifer Winget is thrilled.
She's crossed 13 million followers on Instagram and found a fun way to celebrate.
The beautiful television actress has an interesting sense of style that she chronicles on Instagram.
Jennifer turned up the heat in this vibrant neon yellow bikini.
She styled the look with a seashell choker and shades.
Don't miss the message on the sand.
Neon yellow on neon yellow... this look could have been a risk but Jennifer nailed it.
She seamlessly combined the cowl neck kurta with matching palazzos; the multi-layered hoop earrings were a nice add-on.
Jennifer wanted to highlight this beautiful colour-blocked silk sari so she limited her accessories to just a watch.
Jennifer carries off almost every colour with ease.
The white crop and hair restrained in a simple high bun made sure all the attention was on the green pants.
Yet another winning look from Jennifer! The actress wore white from head-to-toe, and that included the white rimmed sunglasses.
The cherry red lips added a contrasting element, as did the black choker.
Her form-fitting full-sleeved dress upped the hotness quotient with a cutout at the back.
And she brings back the black choker and red lips.
Jennifer channeled her inner boss babe in a printed jacket and hotpants.
The actress kept her overall look fresh and fuss-free.