What Jennifer Loves Wearing...

Jennifer Winget is thrilled.

She's crossed 13 million followers on Instagram and found a fun way to celebrate.

The beautiful television actress has an interesting sense of style that she chronicles on Instagram.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

Jennifer turned up the heat in this vibrant neon yellow bikini.

She styled the look with a seashell choker and shades.

Don't miss the message on the sand.

Neon yellow on neon yellow... this look could have been a risk but Jennifer nailed it.

She seamlessly combined the cowl neck kurta with matching palazzos; the multi-layered hoop earrings were a nice add-on.

Jennifer wanted to highlight this beautiful colour-blocked silk sari so she limited her accessories to just a watch.

Jennifer carries off almost every colour with ease.

The white crop and hair restrained in a simple high bun made sure all the attention was on the green pants.

Yet another winning look from Jennifer! The actress wore white from head-to-toe, and that included the white rimmed sunglasses.

The cherry red lips added a contrasting element, as did the black choker.

Her form-fitting full-sleeved dress upped the hotness quotient with a cutout at the back.

And she brings back the black choker and red lips.

Jennifer channeled her inner boss babe in a printed jacket and hotpants.

The actress kept her overall look fresh and fuss-free.