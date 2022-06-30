VOTE! Kriti, Anushka, Priyanka: Who Wore It Better?

A celeb and model wearing the same outfit. Take the poll below and let us know which look you liked better.

Photographs: (left) Pradeep Bandekar, (right) Kind courtesy Aadnevik/Instagram

This white silk chiffon gown with French lace and a leather belt by Aadnevik was inspired by Leo Tolstoy's novel, Anna Karenina.

Anushka Sharma wore the off-shoulder ensemble with silver heels and multiple finger rings.

The model teamed it with black ankle-length boots, orange lips and lilac eyes.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Aadnevik/Instagram

Kriti Sanon shimmered in this all-pink gown, complete with pink heels and make-up.

The model opted for a more playful styling and teamed it with golden brown heels and yellow eye shadow.

Photographs: Atsu_Official/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda demonstrated how to look stunning in all-blue.

She dressed up her Atsu cobalt blue pantsuit with blue heels and styled her hair in soft curls.

The model embraced a formal look with her hair tied in a bun and subtle make-up.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Arpita Mehta/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra served up some serious festive vibes in Arpita Mehta's floral tiered print skirt and mirror blouse set.

Her white choker was a standout and the actress added a matching pair of earrings.

The model opted for an elaborate mirror-work choker that complemented her hand-embroidered blouse. She wore the printed slim dupatta like a stole.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Zwaan/Instagram

Red lips. High pony. Gold heels. Huma Qureshi hit all the red carpet trends in this scarlet gown from Zwaan.

As for the model, she chose a minimalist approach with gold studs, naked heels and brown lips.

