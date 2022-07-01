Like Shivangi's Sporty Look?

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 contestant Shivangi Joshi makes workout fashion look cool with her trendy separates.

She adds a touch of glam with vibrant colours and prints, instead of sticking to the boring black-and-white combo.

IMAGE: Imagine doing a dance routine in the halter-neck dress Shivangi is wearing.

She teams it with an envy-worthy pair with lace-up boots.

Her gorgeous curls only serve to elevate the look.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Shivangi Joshi/Instagram

IMAGE: Though some might shy away from the colour green, Shivangi embraces it like a pro.

She matches her bucket hat to her trousers.

The white ganji and sneakers provide relief, while the tie-dye jacket is an interesting add-on.

IMAGE: On the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shivangi looks ready for her stunt in a printed cropped top and hot denim pants.

She finishes off her sporty look with black shoes.

IMAGE: The actress plays around with prints as she flaunts her stylish yet comfy workout gear.

She uses beads to have fun with her hair.

Can you match her sporty vibe?





IMAGE: Shivangi aces the mix-and-match game with multi-coloured track pants and a matching cap, worn with a white sports bra and a bomber jacket.