News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Like Shivangi's Sporty Look?

Like Shivangi's Sporty Look?

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 01, 2022 13:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 contestant Shivangi Joshi makes workout fashion look cool with her trendy separates. 

She adds a touch of glam with vibrant colours and prints, instead of sticking to the boring black-and-white combo. 

 
IMAGE: Imagine doing a dance routine in the halter-neck dress Shivangi is wearing.
She teams it with an envy-worthy pair with lace-up boots.
Her gorgeous curls only serve to elevate the look. 
All photographs: Kind courtesy Shivangi Joshi/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Though some might shy away from the colour green, Shivangi embraces it like a pro. 
She matches her bucket hat to her trousers.
The white ganji and sneakers provide relief, while the tie-dye jacket is an interesting add-on.  

 

 
IMAGE: On the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shivangi looks ready for her stunt in a printed cropped top and hot denim pants. 
She finishes off her sporty look with black shoes. 

 

 
IMAGE: The actress plays around with prints as she flaunts her stylish yet comfy workout gear. 
She uses beads to have fun with her hair. 
Can you match her sporty vibe? 

 
IMAGE: Shivangi aces the mix-and-match game with multi-coloured track pants and a matching cap, worn with a white sports bra and a bomber jacket. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Kanika Mann's FUN Style
Kanika Mann's FUN Style
Daring Nia, Gorgeous Kiara
Daring Nia, Gorgeous Kiara
Sensational In Sequins: Pooja, Janhvi, Ananya...
Sensational In Sequins: Pooja, Janhvi, Ananya...
Labour codes not to kick in from Friday
Labour codes not to kick in from Friday
1st Test: Aus crush Lanka after Lyon and Head spin web
1st Test: Aus crush Lanka after Lyon and Head spin web
2-day Maharashtra assembly session from Sunday
2-day Maharashtra assembly session from Sunday
Neeraj confident of breaching 90m this year
Neeraj confident of breaching 90m this year

More like this

Rubina Goes Glam

Rubina Goes Glam

Chetna Turns Heads

Chetna Turns Heads

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances