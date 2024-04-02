Pretty As A Picture Sushrii

IMAGE: It's so unlike Sushrii to wear any colour other than black.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sushrii Mishraa/Instagram

Dressy or casual, Sushrii Mishraa doesn't need to try hard to impress.

The actor, who will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in Ruslaan, shares on Instagram, 'From being a little girl watching movies, dreaming to be in the movies, to living this dream today, it all feels so surreal.'

An army kid, she graduated in applied psychology, was crowned Miss India United Continents 2015 and did a fair bit of modelling before stepping into Bollywood.

Sushrii loves black and doesn't get bored wearing the colour.

Scroll down to check out some of her best monochromatic fashion moments.

IMAGE: Elegant in lace! Doesn't she brighten up your world with that smile?

IMAGE: A perfect balance between sultry and sophisticated...

IMAGE: Sushrii suits up in denims and a blazer.

IMAGE: Corset-style tops are a great way to stay cool and stylish in summer.

IMAGE: She certainly knows how to make in-flight fashion look stylish and effortless.