News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Pretty As A Picture Sushrii

Pretty As A Picture Sushrii

By REDIFF STYLE
April 02, 2024 11:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: It's so unlike Sushrii to wear any colour other than black.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sushrii Mishraa/Instagram

Dressy or casual, Sushrii Mishraa doesn't need to try hard to impress. 

The actor, who will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in Ruslaan, shares on Instagram, 'From being a little girl watching movies, dreaming to be in the movies, to living this dream today, it all feels so surreal.'

An army kid, she graduated in applied psychology, was crowned Miss India United Continents 2015 and did a fair bit of modelling before stepping into Bollywood. 

Sushrii loves black and doesn't get bored wearing the colour. 

Scroll down to check out some of her best monochromatic fashion moments. 

IMAGE: Elegant in lace! Doesn't she brighten up your world with that smile?

 

IMAGE: A perfect balance between sultry and sophisticated...

 

IMAGE: Sushrii suits up in denims and a blazer. 

 

IMAGE: Corset-style tops are a great way to stay cool and stylish in summer.

 

IMAGE: She certainly knows how to make in-flight fashion look stylish and effortless. 

 

IMAGE: Dressed to kill in fitted separates, she charms the streets of Keszthely in Hungary. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
What Niharika Absolutely Loves...
What Niharika Absolutely Loves...
Dhanya, The Girl With The Beautiful Smile
Dhanya, The Girl With The Beautiful Smile
Gorgeous! Alia, Disha, Surbhi's Summer Sari Styles
Gorgeous! Alia, Disha, Surbhi's Summer Sari Styles
Absolute defiance: SC slams Ramdev over Patanjali ads
Absolute defiance: SC slams Ramdev over Patanjali ads
'Still get goosebumps...': Yuvi, Raina recall WC win
'Still get goosebumps...': Yuvi, Raina recall WC win
Chahal's focus should be on RR, World Cup will follow
Chahal's focus should be on RR, World Cup will follow
Senseless: India on China renaming places in Arunachal
Senseless: India on China renaming places in Arunachal

More like this

Confident, Classy Kriti

Confident, Classy Kriti

Sharvari Is Such A Stunner

Sharvari Is Such A Stunner

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances