Pooja Sawant's Unfiltered Style

Pooja Sawant's dress sense is ek number!

The actress and dancer enjoys and luxuriates in fashion but doesn't surrender to it.

For her 1.7 million bhakts on Instagram, it's hard to ignore her natural style and groovy clothes choices that keep forcing them to ask her if she'd be their Valentine.

Yup she's Love Express in whatever she wears, especially purple, her favourite colour.

IMAGE: No bold hues for her casual day out at the beach.

Simple aesthetics that bring on 360,000 likes.

Imagine having so many people complimenting what you pull out of the cupboard and wear on a daily basis. Heady stuff.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Pooja Sawant/Instagram

IMAGE: In full bloom: A sound 10/10 wardrobe pick -- black and florals come together in a pretty strappy dress that allows her to flaunt slender arms and a shapely bod.

IMAGE: Figure-hugging neutrals for a summery London morning.

IMAGE: Pooja can't get more retro than this, especially with the red roses, braided hair do and the heavily kohl-lined eyes.

And is anything that you wear as fetching as a smile?

Especially that languorous, heart-winning one.

IMAGE: A purple Pooja is a vibrant Pooja.

IMAGE: She says: 'In love with mornings like these' as she sips coffee somewhere in Konkan.

Certainly our mornings are quite like the film she starred in --Zhakaas -- after seeing Pooja in a sundress whose view has us transfixed.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com