News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Pooja Sawant's Unfiltered Style

Pooja Sawant's Unfiltered Style

By REDIFF STYLE
February 16, 2023 09:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pooja Sawant's dress sense is ek number!

The actress and dancer enjoys and luxuriates in fashion but doesn't surrender to it.

For her 1.7 million bhakts on Instagram, it's hard to ignore her natural style and groovy clothes choices that keep forcing them to ask her if she'd be their Valentine.

Yup she's Love Express in whatever she wears, especially purple, her favourite colour.

 

IMAGE: No bold hues for her casual day out at the beach.
Simple aesthetics that bring on 360,000 likes.
Imagine having so many people complimenting what you pull out of the cupboard and wear on a daily basis. Heady stuff.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Pooja Sawant/Instagram

 

IMAGE: In full bloom: A sound 10/10 wardrobe pick -- black and florals come together in a pretty strappy dress that allows her to flaunt slender arms and a shapely bod. 

 

IMAGE: Figure-hugging neutrals for a summery London morning.

 

IMAGE: Pooja can't get more retro than this, especially with the red roses, braided hair do and the heavily kohl-lined eyes.
And is anything that you wear as fetching as a smile?
Especially that languorous, heart-winning one.

 

IMAGE: A purple Pooja is a vibrant Pooja.

 

IMAGE: She says: 'In love with mornings like these' as she sips coffee somewhere in Konkan.
Certainly our mornings are quite like the film she starred in --Zhakaas -- after seeing Pooja in a sundress whose view has us transfixed.

 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Pooja Hedge's Sweet Traditional Moments
Pooja Hedge's Sweet Traditional Moments
Ma-Beti Shweta, Navya Naveli Dazzle
Ma-Beti Shweta, Navya Naveli Dazzle
How to Win Hearts Like Mouni, Mithila...
How to Win Hearts Like Mouni, Mithila...
Nikki Yadav died due to strangulation: Police
Nikki Yadav died due to strangulation: Police
EPL: Ruthless Man City go top with win at Arsenal
EPL: Ruthless Man City go top with win at Arsenal
Champions League: Dortmund stun Chelsea; Benfica win
Champions League: Dortmund stun Chelsea; Benfica win
Will I Play The IPL One Day?
Will I Play The IPL One Day?

More like this

Sindoor Shines On New York Runway

Sindoor Shines On New York Runway

Here Comes The Sun, Natasa!

Here Comes The Sun, Natasa!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances