Sindoor Shines On New York Runway

By REDIFF STYLE
February 15, 2023 14:07 IST
What comes to mind when you think of the dash of vermilion on a bride's forehead?

Passion? Purity? Love? Romance?

In the most straightforward sense, filling the maang with sindoor is a sign of marriage.

In Nepal, it's associated with good luck and bravery.

Nepalese American Designer Prabal Gurung took the concept and presented it at New York Fashion Week, putting the spotlight on sindoor or kumkum, as it is also known back home.

His collection explored the Buddhist concept of 'anichya' or impermanence'.

A 10-day silent, meditative retreat tht Prabal attended recently, where he came 'face-to-face with a butterfly', inspired the fluid silhouettes.

IMAGE: Puffed jackets are here to stay till winter lasts, but that streak of vermilion on the forehead is forever.
All photographs: Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The designer didn't stick only to the classic red sindoor, but colour coordinated it with the outfits.

 

IMAGE: A model sports a look heavily accessorised with earlobes full of tangled golden hoops.

 

IMAGE: Delicate, free-flowing sheer shirts were topped off with embellished cropped jackets with puffed sleeves.

 

IMAGE: Is this the modern rendition of the midriff-baring choli?

 

IMAGE: A nose-ring, cluster of golden hoops on the ears, stacked up metallic kadas give this burgundy dress the much-needed drama.

 

IMAGE: Man of the moment and the designer behind the gorgeous outfits, Prabal Gurung, steps on stage.

REDIFF STYLE
