Payal Is Full-On Fabulous!

Payal Radhakrishna Shenoy isn’t just walking through fashion; she's adding dollops of flair, fire and full-on fabulousness.

A heady mix of boss energy and bombshell elegance, she turns sidewalks into runways and outfits into statements.

Looking for a style reset? Take notes for this glam queen is on a roll.

IMAGE: Who said traditional can't be trendy? Payal mixes it up with a pink corset, handwoven silk jacket and kundan bling. Photograph: Kind courtesy Payal Radhakrishna Shenoy/Instagram

IMAGE: Stepping out in traditional attire and temple jewellery, Payal blends elegance with just the right dose of drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Payal Radhakrishna Shenoy/Instagram

IMAGE: Wild meets wow! Her animal print moment is bold, luxe and purring with personality. Photograph: Kind courtesy Payal Radhakrishna Shenoy/Instagram

IMAGE: Drenched in satin and dialled up on sass, Payal’s vibe here is all about power meeting polish. Photograph: Kind courtesy Payal Radhakrishna Shenoy/Instagram

IMAGE: From sequins to shimmer, her look is a masterclass in maximalist glamour. Photograph: Kind courtesy Payal Radhakrishna Shenoy/Instagram

IMAGE: Ruffles on ruffles? Yes, please! She’s rewriting the rules of party dresses with layers of attitude. Photograph: Kind courtesy Payal Radhakrishna Shenoy/Instagram

IMAGE: A furry friend, a blingy pink sari and a whole lot of swagger... what more does one need? Photograph: Kind courtesy Payal Radhakrishna Shenoy/Instagram

IMAGE: Ethereal and powerful, Payal stuns in a white satin dress and sleek blazer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Payal Radhakrishna Shenoy/Instagram

