How Priya Bapat Wins Hearts

How Priya Bapat Wins Hearts

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read
April 23, 2025 08:25 IST

Priya Bapat loves to experiment with her outfits. Be it traditional or western wear, she knows how to pick the right styles. 

Here's a sneak peek at some of her most fashion-forward ensembles:

Priya Bapat

IMAGE: Priya's graceful but edgy in a light summer dress and denim jacket. All photographs: Kind courtesy Priya Bapat/Instagram

 

Priya Bapat

IMAGE: She offsets the black with rosy lips and a feminine curl.

 

Priya Bapat

IMAGE: Retro waves and a breezy Grecian dress are just what you need for a summer party.

 

Priya Bapat

IMAGE: She knows she's making a statement in these dazzling red coords.

 

Priya Bapat

IMAGE: She channels modern extravagance in a biker chic jacket with intricate sequin pants -- absolutely smashing.

 

Priya Bapat

IMAGE: This embellished suit is paired with a gorgeous choker; the smokey eyes and nude lips lend a theatrical effect.

 

Priya Bapat

IMAGE: When she tones it down with a wine-hued matte lipstick and bronzed visage...

 

Priya Bapat

IMAGE: Priya does a dramatic palat in her pink sari and exquisite cut-out blouse.

Priya Bapat

REDIFF STYLE
Priya Bapat

Nushrratt Bharuccha Is A Fierce Fashionista
Ananya Is Chanel's Official Bae
Vaani, Khushi Get Ready To Party
How Bhumika Steals The Fashion Spotlight
Raai Laxmi, Wamiqa, Keethy's Summer Passion...
