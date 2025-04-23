How Priya Bapat Wins Hearts

Priya Bapat loves to experiment with her outfits. Be it traditional or western wear, she knows how to pick the right styles.
Here's a sneak peek at some of her most fashion-forward ensembles:
IMAGE: Priya's graceful but edgy in a light summer dress and denim jacket. All photographs: Kind courtesy Priya Bapat/Instagram
IMAGE: She offsets the black with rosy lips and a feminine curl.
IMAGE: Retro waves and a breezy Grecian dress are just what you need for a summer party.
IMAGE: She knows she's making a statement in these dazzling red coords.
IMAGE: She channels modern extravagance in a biker chic jacket with intricate sequin pants -- absolutely smashing.
IMAGE: This embellished suit is paired with a gorgeous choker; the smokey eyes and nude lips lend a theatrical effect.
IMAGE: When she tones it down with a wine-hued matte lipstick and bronzed visage...
IMAGE: Priya does a dramatic palat in her pink sari and exquisite cut-out blouse.
