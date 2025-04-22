HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
If Kushboo Can, You Can Too

By REDIFF STYLE
April 22, 2025 16:16 IST

Kushboo Sundar's fans are revisiting her impressive weight loss journey that took place three-and-a-half years ago.

The Tamil star and politician underwent a significant transformation at age 50, shedding around 20 kilos during the COVID pandemic in 2021. Her achievement continues to inspire many, proving age is just a number.

On her social media account at the time, she credited her fitness journey to yoga, a high-protein diet and watching her daily step count.

Kushboo has impressively managed to maintain her weight, demonstrating her commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

Kushboo Sundar

IMAGE: She looks resplendent in a deep green sequinned number. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Kushboo Sundar/Instagram

 

Kushboo Sundar

IMAGE: Kushboo shines brightly in a yellow suit worn with statement earrings.

 

Kushboo Sundar

IMAGE: She teams this mustard yellow top with subtle makeup and a serene smile.

 

Kushboo Sundar

IMAGE: It might be hectic on the sets with Chiranjeevi but Kushboo looks as fresh as a daisy in her floral sari.

 

Kushboo Sundar

IMAGE: Beautiful saris, even more beautiful jewellery -- don't Kushboo, Nayanthara and Meena Durairaj look exquisite?

 

Kushboo Sundar

IMAGE: She's rocking the printed drape and OTT sunglasses.

 

Kushboo Sundar

IMAGE: Kushboo's radiant in a black and gold sari and deep-kohled eyes.

Kushboo Sundar

REDIFF STYLE
