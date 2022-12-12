News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Ooh La La! Time To Get Playful In White

Ooh La La! Time To Get Playful In White

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: December 12, 2022 13:41 IST
A multiple choice question...

For the biggy parties ahead -- Christmas and New Year's and more -- should I opt to:

A. Let my hair down in a splashy red outfit?

B. Embrace the playful side of black?

C. Nail a white Christmas look?

Here's why the answer ought to be C.

IMAGE: A daring white nymph aura is perfect for a beach party.
See how Avneet Kaur does it at Konyaalti beach, Turkey.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Seductive white and distressed denim -- Soundarya Sharma presents it with soliddd perfection.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundarya Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The Alaya F way: Frolicky. Flouncy. Floral.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Disha Patani's sun goddess avatar has a Happy New Year 2023 feel.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A getup with a few mini conch shells tickling your midriff and a 70s throwback mood, like Surbhi Chandna's might make you the centre of an end-2022 do.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: White is might if worn right: The dress Taapsee Pannu has donned is an apt smörgåsbord  of strings, puffs and ruffles.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A little pink. A twinkle of gold. A dot of black. Lots of white. And showpiece heels. Khushali Kumar has a formula that might suit you.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushali Kumar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: We heart you too Aahana Kumra. Especially in that half metre of delectable lace.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

 

 

REDIFF STYLE
