Ooh La La! Time To Get Playful In White

A multiple choice question...
For the biggy parties ahead -- Christmas and New Year's and more -- should I opt to:
A. Let my hair down in a splashy red outfit?
B. Embrace the playful side of black?
C. Nail a white Christmas look?
Here's why the answer ought to be C.
IMAGE: A daring white nymph aura is perfect for a beach party.
See how Avneet Kaur does it at Konyaalti beach, Turkey.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram
IMAGE: Seductive white and distressed denim -- Soundarya Sharma presents it with soliddd perfection.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundarya Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: The Alaya F way: Frolicky. Flouncy. Floral.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram
IMAGE: Disha Patani's sun goddess avatar has a Happy New Year 2023 feel.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram
IMAGE: A getup with a few mini conch shells tickling your midriff and a 70s throwback mood, like Surbhi Chandna's might make you the centre of an end-2022 do.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandna/Instagram
IMAGE: White is might if worn right: The dress Taapsee Pannu has donned is an apt smörgåsbord of strings, puffs and ruffles.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram
IMAGE: A little pink. A twinkle of gold. A dot of black. Lots of white. And showpiece heels. Khushali Kumar has a formula that might suit you.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushali Kumar/Instagram
IMAGE: We heart you too Aahana Kumra. Especially in that half metre of delectable lace.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram