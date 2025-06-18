Ananya, Sanya, Kriti Love To Play With...

Colour blocking is back and bolder than ever.

It’s confident, high-impact, attention-grabbing and, when done right, it can make a powerful fashion statement.

From vibrant contrasts to unexpected pairings, these celebs show you how to dabble with colours and make it look chic.

IMAGE: Hansika Motwani's vivid yellow and polka-dotted white sari is bold and playful.

Style tip: Don't hesitate to go bright.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

IMAGE: Clashing tones? More like matching moods. Janki Bodiwala's teal and pink ensemble combo proves opposites really do attract.

Style tip: Let strong colours do the talking; keep the accessories minimal for maximum impact.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janki Bodiwala/Instagram

IMAGE: Moving from red to magenta, Alia Bhatt's sorbet sari packs a punch. It's the kind of outfit that makes the street your runway.

Style tip: When colours pop, keep the makeup soft.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Fuchsia and neon green? Yes, please! Sanya Malhotra's head-turning mix spells f-u-n.

Style tip: Sharp silhouettes help balance the playful palette.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon's power pairing of red, black and hot pink feels fresh, modern and party-ready.

Style tip: Try breaking the rules -- that’s how colour blocking works best.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: Nikita Dutta is all about summer vibes in this colour-blocked swimsuit teamed with an equally vibrant cover up.

Style tip: While colour blocking, keep it cohesive.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

IMAGE: Helly Shah's Barbie-pink and mustard yellow combo is what dopamine dressing dreams are made of.

Style tip: Keep the silhouette simple to let the colours shine.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday's silver and black dress makes for an eye-catching mix.

Style tip: Add metallic heels for a surprise third element.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

