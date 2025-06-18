Ananya, Sanya, Kriti Love To Play With...

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
By SHRISTI SAHOO
June 18, 2025 11:21 IST

Colour blocking is back and bolder than ever.

It’s confident, high-impact, attention-grabbing and, when done right, it can make a powerful fashion statement.

From vibrant contrasts to unexpected pairings, these celebs show you how to dabble with colours and make it look chic.

Hansika Motwani

IMAGE: Hansika Motwani's vivid yellow and polka-dotted white sari is bold and playful.
Style tip: Don't hesitate to go bright.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

 

Janki Bodiwala

IMAGE: Clashing tones? More like matching moods. Janki Bodiwala's teal and pink ensemble combo proves opposites really do attract.
Style tip: Let strong colours do the talking; keep the accessories minimal for maximum impact.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janki Bodiwala/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Moving from red to magenta, Alia Bhatt's sorbet sari packs a punch. It's the kind of outfit that makes the street your runway.
Style tip: When colours pop, keep the makeup soft.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Fuchsia and neon green? Yes, please! Sanya Malhotra's head-turning mix spells f-u-n.
Style tip: Sharp silhouettes help balance the playful palette.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon's power pairing of red, black and hot pink feels fresh, modern and party-ready.
Style tip: Try breaking the rules -- that’s how colour blocking works best.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Nikita Dutta

IMAGE: Nikita Dutta is all about summer vibes in this colour-blocked swimsuit teamed with an equally vibrant cover up.
Style tip: While colour blocking, keep it cohesive.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

 

Helly Shah

IMAGE: Helly Shah's Barbie-pink and mustard yellow combo is what dopamine dressing dreams are made of.
Style tip: Keep the silhouette simple to let the colours shine.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday's silver and black dress makes for an eye-catching mix.
Style tip: Add metallic heels for a surprise third element.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

SHRISTI SAHOO
