Prateik Babbar Weds Priya Banerjee

Prateik Babbar has tied the knot with Priya Banerjee.

On Friday evening, the couple took to Instagram to share the news with fans and followers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee/Instagram

'I'll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik,' they captioned the pictures.

The wedding was held at Pratik's late mother Smita Patil's home in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee/Instagram

Prateik and Priya twinned in gold and ivory from a special collection by Tarun Tahiliani and Jewellery by Khurana Jewellery House.

After the wedding, they distributed sweets to the media assembled.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee/Instagram

Prateik made his relationship with the Rana Naidu actress Instagram official on Valentine's Day last year.

He was previously married to Sanya Sagar but they reportedly parted ways during the lockdown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee/Instagram

Prateik's father Raj Babbar was reportedly not invited to the wedding.