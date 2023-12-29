Rakul, Kriti, Ananya's Desi Style Tips For 2024

Wearing a lehenga is not a daily affair; it's reserved for exclusive occasions.

But it is one outfit that can be worn again and again and it does not matter if you are swinging to the DJ's tunes at a wedding, hosting a festive soiree, attending a family/religious gathering or just partying.

Here are eight celeb-inspired lehenga styles that you could try in 2024.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: When you want to wear a lehenga for a cocktail party by the sea, you can take inspiration from Elnaaz Norouzi.Those sequinned heels make for an elegant finishing touch.

IMAGE: The sharara lehenga didn't exactly get its moment in the spotlight in 2023 and that's one reason it deserves to shine in 2024.

Ananya Panday shows how to perfect the look with lashings of sass.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor's ravishing red number doubles up as a sari.

The actor is giving us serious fusion inspiration in this Manish Malhotra ensemble.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha may have worn a zillion lehengas but this disco-themed one truly caught our eye.It's an ode to the '70s and meant to unleash the dancing queen in you.

IMAGE: Lovers of halter necks, here's a timeless piece that can be easily recreated.

Just take a cue from Rakul Singh and ditch the dupatta so that your choli shines.

Photograph: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor's bandeau blouse deserves a runway of its own; it's daring yet elegant.

The vibrant yellow three-piece screams 'class apart'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy LFW X FDCI/Instagram



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Don't be afraid to give your mom's Banarasi sari an uplift and pull off Kriti Sanon's deconstructed lehenga.Interestingly placed cutouts and a thigh slit add to the glamour.