Rediff.com  » Getahead » The Adorable Girl Who Owns Rishabh Pant's Heart

The Adorable Girl Who Owns Rishabh Pant's Heart

By REDIFF STYLE
January 02, 2024 10:11 IST
IMAGE: 'I like me better when I'm with you,' Rishabh Pant tells Isha. 'I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy.'
Photographs: Kind courtesy Isha Negi/Instagram

If there is someone who can seamlessly nail the all-black look, it has to be Isha Negi, the one who makes Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant 'so happy'. 

The entrepreneur's wardrobe will remind you of the infinite power of the versatile, showstopping rang

If you're thinking of dabbling with head-to-toe black in 2024, Isha's Insta profile could be your starting point for some style inspo.

  

IMAGE: Black is the hero in Isha's closet. 

 

IMAGE: Why bother with vivid colours when you can look like this?

 

IMAGE: Take a simple black tee, team it with a black-on-black bottom, drop in a bit of sheer and this is what you have...

 

IMAGE: It would have been just another, everyday tee shirt. But Isha jazzes it up with luxe jewellery and a smile that's sure to floor Rishabh. 

 

IMAGE: 'Calling it a night with a little pout,' she writes. Don't forget the flirty black :)

 

IMAGE: She is not ready to part with her favourite colour and we don't blame her. 

REDIFF STYLE
